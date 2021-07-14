Nebraska picks Trev Alberts to serve as new Husker AD

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that it has hired former star football player Trev Alberts as its new athletic director.

Alberts, the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos.

“It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker athletics,” Alberts said in a statement released before a news conference at Memorial Stadium. “UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student-athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can't wait to join the Husker athletics team and get going.”

Alberts, 50, earned All-American honors as a Huskers linebacker, playing from 1990 to 1993, and won the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts as the fifth overall pick from the 1994 draft.

After leaving professional football, he became a television and print college football commentator and worked at ESPN. Alberts has been the UNO's athletic director since 2009.

Moos abruptly announced his retirement last month after three years on the job, with 18 months left on his contract. His departure came as Nebraska's football program posted four straight losing seasons.