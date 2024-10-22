Nebraska looks to build off its 1st NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years, most wins since 1990-91

Nebraska (23-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

The Cornhuskers are looking to take the next step under sixth-year coach Fred Hoiberg. They won their most games since 1990-91 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years. The Huskers had the fourth-most experienced roster last season, according to KenPom.com, and they signed six veteran players out of the transfer portal to, as Hoiberg says, stay old. Brice Williams (13.4 ppg) and Juwan Gary (11.6) are the only returning starters.

Players to watch

Berke Büyüktuncel (sophomore F, 6-10). The UCLA transfer is a versatile big man who can play power forward or center. Hoiberg said he can step out and knock down shots, is a polished passer and is capable of bringing the ball down the floor.

Ahron Ulis (senior G, 6-3). Ulis was ruled ineligible last season after he transferred from Iowa, where he was caught in the state gambling sting that targeted college athletes. He started 27 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022-23 and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Rollie Worster (senior G, 6-5). He played for former Nebraska assistant Craig Smith at Utah State and Utah, and comes into this season with 101 starts in 103 career games. His career averages are 8.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Departures and arrivals

Keisei Tominaga — leading scorer (15.1 ppg), fan favorite and Japanese Olympian — is the biggest departure. Rienk Mast (12.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg) will redshirt this season to rehab his knee. Josiah Allick, who shot a team-best 55% and had averages of 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, is now a graduate assistant. Nick Janowski, a four-star recruit is the No. 7 all-time high school scorer in Wisconsin and is expected to be in the rotation. Freshman Braden Frager is coming off summer wrist surgery.

Top games

The Huskers open at home Nov. 4 against UT Rio Grande Valley. They play Saint Mary's in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 17 and visit in-state rival Creighton on Nov. 22. Big Ten play opens Dec. 7 at Michigan State. They go to defending Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue on Jan. 12.

Facts and figures

The Huskers remain the only power-conference program to have never won an NCAA Tournament game. Their most recent regular-season conference title was shared with Kansas and Kansas State in the old Big Seven in 1950. Their last Top 25 appearance was in 2018-19. ... Hoiberg's five-year record at Nebraska is 63-94. ... Nebraska has produced three NBA draft picks since 2019. The program had no draft picks the previous 20 years.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press