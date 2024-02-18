Neb. Woman Allegedly Attacked 2 Guests with Knife for Saying Her Home Was Unclean: Police

Tatiana Iniguez, 24, allegedly attacked two women, say police

Lancaster County Department of Corrections

A Nebraska woman was arrested after police allege she attacked her house guests after they said her house was dirty.



Last Sunday, just after midnight, Lincoln police responded to reports of a stabbing. They allegedly found that 24-year-old Tatiana Iniguez had stabbed and choked people in her home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KOLN and KLKN.

Police claim that Iniguez became angered when a friend commented on her house’s alleged uncleanliness. She allegedly choked that guest in front of her children, the documents claim.

When a second woman attempted to step in, Iniguez allegedly punched her in the back of the head. Then, Iniguez returned to fighting the original woman and stabbed her in the face, according to the affidavit.



When officers arrived on the scene, they found a “very large knife,” which police believe was the weapon Iniguez allegedly used.

Per an incident report obtained by Fox News, police allegedly found dog feces and dead mice in the home's basement, as well as items covered in feces throughout the house.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Iniguez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Her bond was set at 10% of $25,000 ahead of her March 14 court date. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach an attorney for her.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.