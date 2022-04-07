NearU Services partners with Jackson & Sons, one of the leading home services providers in the Southeastern United States

Charlotte, NC, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced their partnership with Jackson & Sons, Inc. (“Jackson & Sons” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home services, located in Dudley, North Carolina. Founded in 1974, Jackson & Sons has grown to become one of the largest and most well-respected providers of home services in the Goldsboro area, and in eastern North Carolina more broadly.

"We are so excited to launch our partnership with Jackson & Sons. Over the course of nearly 50 years, the company has delivered high-quality home services to customers. This consistent, strong performance has translated into a market-leading brand in the home services industry. Between the steadfast company leadership, family and faith-oriented culture, and commitment to serving customers the right way, Jackson & Sons is a role model for home services companies nationwide. We plan to fully leverage the leadership and operational expertise of Danny Jackson and David Jackson—along with the strong talent and foundation at Jackson & Sons—for NearU’s de novo expansion plans throughout the region. We are grateful for their trust in NearU as the preferred transition partner, and we look forward to being a reliable steward of the company’s legacy, employees, and customers,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU’s Founder and CEO.

"Our parents founded Jackson & Sons in 1974 in the garage of our Dudley, NC home. While we have enjoyed tremendous growth since then, we have also remained grounded in our humble roots. Our team’s uncompromising work ethic, faith, and values-based approach—combined with the support of our community—has allowed us to consistently deliver quality comfort solutions to our customers. In our early conversations with Ashish and the NearU team, it quickly became clear that they were fully aligned with our mission. After reflecting on their proven track record and hearing their well-thought-out gameplan on customer and employee experience, we knew they were the right transition partner for us. We’re thrilled to be joining the NearU family and are confident of a very bright future for our team under NearU’s people-centric culture,” said Danny and David Jackson, co-owners of Jackson & Sons.

“I have known Danny and David for almost four decades. The quality of employee and customer experience they have built at Jackson & Sons is top notch, and clearly stands out by any standards you can apply in this big and fragmented industry. I am confident that their employees, customers, and legacy will find a great long-term home at NearU,” said Doug Wilson, an industry veteran and NearU board member.

Under NearU's ownership, the Jackson & Sons team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Danny Jackson, David Jackson, Lyman Smith, and Ron Carter. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower Jackson & Sons to continued excellence in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Jackson & Sons, Inc.:

Jackson & Sons is a leading provider of HVAC installation and repair services to residential and light-commercial customers in the Goldsboro, North Carolina area. A family-owned company since its inception in 1974, Jackson & Sons has serviced tens of thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their HVAC services needs. More information is available at www.jacksonandsons.com.

CONTACT: Ashish Achlerkar NearU (215) 341-7561 ashish@nearu-services.com



