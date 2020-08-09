Nearly two months after Delhi govt caps COVID-19 treatment prices, patients complain of overcharging by private hospitals

On 20 June, the Delhi government issued an order capping prices for COVID-19 treatments in private hospitals "with the proviso that all COVID-19 beds would be at rates given by the committee (formed under NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul) subject to upper limit of 60 percent of the beds of total hospital bed capacity".

According to the order, the prices for all National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers-accredited hospitals were to be capped at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 18,000 for isolation beds, ICU beds without ventilators, and with ventilators support, respectively.

Similarly, for all non-NABH accredited hospitals, the prices were Rs 8,000, Rs 13,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively.

The order clarified further: "The rates for private hospitals beds would be all inclusive as a package. This will include, but not limited to: bed, food and other amenities, monitoring, nursing care, doctors' visits/ consults, investigations including imaging, treatment as per the national protocol for COVID-19 care and standard care for co-morbidities, oxygen, blood transfusion, etc."

Despite the government order, private hospitals have continued to not only overcharge patients, but also keep them in the dark regarding the scheme.

The authorities, for their part seem reluctant to fix the flaws in the government order or take the violators to task despite repeated interventions from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Caught between insurance provider, hospital

On 20 June, 60-year-old Tarun Lata was admitted to Shri Moolchand Kharaiti Ram Hospital and Ayurvedic Research Institute, a NABH-accredited facility for COVID-19 with left side pneumonia and pleural effusion. After being kept in an isolation ward for 10 days, Lata was billed Rs 2,59,348.

The hospital bill included an average cost of PPE kits at Rs 4,477 per day and oxygen charges for nine days at the rate of Rs 1,400 per day even though she was not even administered oxygen.

When Lata's son Nitin Gulati objected to the bill and asked the hospital to charge as per the rates fixed by the Delhi government, the hospital claimed the order was passed a day after Lata was admitted to the hospital.

His father and brother also tested COVID-19 positive and were under home isolation.

"It was a very traumatic situation for me, running between my mother in hospital and two other family members at home, and then there was this fiasco with the hospital," said Gulati.

On 8 August, when this reporter spoke to people in the cash counter and the admission department, and the billing department, they said that Lata's case was to be charged under insurance and not the Delhi government price capping.

The front desk executive then called back to give me email addresses to write to.

"Please send us your queries again. Our senior team will have to discuss and revert accordingly," the executive said.

In the meantime, the hospital had already sent a response on the case on 7 August denying these charges.

Dr Madhu Handa, medical administrator, wrote that the billing was done as per the agreement between the hospital and the insurance company.

The Delhi government order, however, lays down no special exceptions for insurance cases.

Gulati explained that he sought help from the corporate insurance cover provided by his employer.

He said that there was a tussle between the hospital and the insurance company over the bill. At first, the insurance company said that they would pay as per the Delhi government price cap only and not the full bill, informed Gulati.

The hospital, however, refused to budge. As a result, the insurance covered only Rs 1.02 lakh. After Gulati's employer approached the insurance company, an additional Rs 80,000 was added to the amount covered.

"That still meant an out of pocket expenditure of Rs 80,000. But, the larger issue is that the hospital never bothered to inform us properly about the Delhi government price capping, let alone implement it," said Gulati.

Lata's is not the only case involving overcharging by Delhi hospitals, though.

