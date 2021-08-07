It’s nearly time for kickoff! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules

The Canadian Press

IZU, Japan — Kelsey Mitchell advanced to the quarterfinals of the track cycling women's sprint in the blink of an eye. Maybe even less than that. Mitchell, from Sherwood Park, Alta., edged New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews by five-thousandths of a second in the 1/8 final Saturday at the Tokyo Games, avoiding the repechage and putting herself in an excellent position to compete for a medal in the event on Sunday's final day of Olympic competition. She made good on that chance later in the quarterfina