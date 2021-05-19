Nearly a third of adults struggle with everyday maths - and some say it makes them feel anxious

Nearly a third of adults say they struggle with everyday maths and try to avoid situations involving numbers, a survey suggests.

Meanwhile, 39% also say trying to figure out maths problems makes them feel anxious.

The poll, commissioned by charity National Numeracy, found 31% of the 2,000 adults surveyed struggled with basic problems and 29% would avoid doing maths.

The problem has been highlighted during coronavirus lockdowns when parents have tried to help their children with schoolwork.

Nearly three in five parents (59%) said they found maths the hardest subject to provide help with.

The same proportion said homeschooling showed their own lack of confidence in maths and anything involving numbers.

However, there was a silver lining as 65% said they believed their own maths skills had improved as a result of homeschooling during lockdown.

The poll shows more needs to be done to support adults who struggle with everyday maths, National Numeracy has said.

Chief executive Sam Sims said: "This research shows there is a huge amount of anxiety about numeracy and much more work to do to support the one in three British adults who say they struggle with everyday maths.

"Everyone deserves to feel confident with numbers and this National Numeracy Day, we are going all out to show how, with the right support, everyone can improve their everyday maths."

The survey, conducted by One Poll, questioned 2,000 UK adults - including 632 parents of schoolchildren - between 4 and 6 May.