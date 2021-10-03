Nearly a quarter of callers to NHS helpline give up after being left on hold

Photograph: David Cliff/Rex/Shutterstock

Nearly one in four callers to the NHS’s advice line for urgent health needs are giving up while trying to get through, with people kept on hold for nearly 25 minutes in north-east England, the Observer can reveal.

NHS 111 is a free, round-the-clock phone line for people who have an urgent healthcare need that is not a life-threatening situation. The service is meant to connect callers with clinicians and trained advisers who can then recommend further action or refer callers on to local NHS services.

NHS performance targets state that callers should not be held in a queue for more than 20 seconds on average. But in July, calls in England were answered after an average of 466 seconds – nearly eight minutes. This figure has more than quadrupled since April, when it was 100 seconds.

Overall, 24% of callers to NHS 111 in England hung up while waiting for their call to be answered – known as “abandoned” calls – in July, up from 8% in April. The NHS target is 3%.

“These figures show that yet another part of our urgent care system is falling further away from being able to deliver its commitments,” said Sarah Scobie of health thinktank the Nuffield Trust. “With Covid-19 still infecting thousands even as normal activity picks back up, this has been a very difficult year after a long period of building pressure. General practice and A&E are also both under great strain despite the hard work of staff, leaving patients struggling to access care wherever they turn.

“Even now cases are flatlining rather than falling, and our worry is that if winter sees the usual increase in other serious illnesses, things could become still more difficult for NHS 111 and for people who need help.”

Provisional figures for August show a slight improvement in performance but are still badly missing targets, with 20% of calls abandoned and calls answered after seven minutes on average.

The picture varies heavily by region. In July, calls in London were answered after three minutes on average, with a 15% abandonment rate. This compares to average waits of nearly 25 minutes in the north-east of England, with half of callers giving up.

Rachel Harrison, national officer with the GMB trade union, said: “There are huge issues and a staffing crisis right across health and the emergency services.

“Covid-19 impacts and backlogs on patient care have resulted in increased demand. Overstretched primary care services are struggling to meet demand, which in turn results in people dialling 111 instead of waiting for GP appointments.

“Staffing levels are at crisis point as a result of staff exhaustion and burnout, Covid sickness and the impact of low pay on workers.

“This also directly affects our ambulance services, as when people can’t get through to 111, they turn to 999 – which in turn increases demands and pressures on our already overstretched ambulance services.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “NHS 111 call handlers and clinicians are working extremely hard to meet increased demand, with call handlers seeing a 44% increase in calls during July, compared with the same month in 2019.

“The NHS has invested an extra £23 million into NHS 111 to help meet the increased demand and the public can also play their part by using 111 online for urgent advice, calling 999 in life-threatening cases, or seeing their local pharmacists for advice for minor illnesses.”

The spokesperson urged people to continue to contact NHS services if they have health concerns or require treatment, regardless of service pressures.