Nearly a pound of meth and guns seized during Midlands bust, SC sheriff says

A Midlands man is behind bars after drugs and guns were seized during a search of his property, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Barry Todd Sullivan, a 51-year-old Cassatt resident, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (400 grams or more), possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Both Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police Department officers were involved in the jointly executed search of a residential camper in the 2100 block of Old Georgetown Road West in Cassatt, according to the release.

The drug units seized nearly one pound of meth and at least two firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

Sullivan is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, jail records show. His bond was set at $145,000 in the combined charges, according to jail records.

Sullivan is also facing a pending drug charge from a August 2021 arrest, Kershaw County court records show.