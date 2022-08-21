It’s nearly opening day for Missouri high school football. Here are the Week 1 matchups
Here are the Kansas City-area high school football matchups for opening week in Missouri. Kansas schools begin competition next week.
Friday’s games
All at 7 p.m.
Park Hill vs. Battle w/Columbia Ind.
Excelsior Springs at Belton
Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South
Pleasant Hill at Boonville
Lincoln Prep at Cameron
Warrensburg at Capital City
Ruskin at St. Joe-Central
Marshall at Chillicothe
Grain Valley at Fort Osage
Northland Christian at Concordia
Van Horn at East
South Harrison at East Buchanan
William Chrisman at Grandview
North KC at Columbia-Hickman
Center at St. Joe-Lafayette
Penney at Lafayette County
Lexington at Lathrop
Oak Grove at Lawson
Liberty at Lee’s Summit West
Drexel at Liberal
Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
Archie at Lockwood
Lincoln at Lone Jack
Slater at Cass-Midway
Winnetonka at Oak Park
Rock Bridge at Park Hill South
Park Hill at Columbia-Battle
Bishop LeBlond at Pattonsburg
Kearney at Platte County
Maysville at Plattsburg
Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar
Truman at Raytown South
Raytown at Smithville
St. Joe-Benton at Northeast
Pleasant Hill at Boonville
Odessa at Southern Boone
Summit Christian at St. Michael
Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X
Blue Springs at Staley
St. Joseph Chr. at Stanberry
Polo at West Platte
Marshall at Chillicothe
Adrian at Windsor
Mid-Buchanan at Princeton
Maryville at Blair Oaks
MICDS at Harrisonville
South Harrison at East Buchanan
Versailles at Knob Noster
Saturday’s games
Warsaw at Central, noon
Miller at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
University Acad. at Southeast, 6 p.m.