More than one third of doctors qualify without any sexual misconduct training, a new study by the University of Cambridge has found.

Experts have warned that all doctors should be trained given “the magnitude of the issue”.

It came as nearly one in three female surgeons in the NHS have been sexually assaulted in the last five years, with some taking place in operating theatres, according to a separate survey.

The Cambridge study found that 16 of the 34 public universities offering medical training in the UK had “no training” that directly addressed sexual misconduct.

It said four of 22 universities claiming they offered sexual harassment training had to be reclassified because doctors “would have to infer” the relevance of general harassment training to sexual misconduct.

Dr Sarah Steele, lead researcher from the University of Cambridge, said “it cannot be assumed that graduates who are working as junior doctors have received training on sexual misconduct”.

She said: “Considering the magnitude of this issue, universities and professional bodies should urgently address this problem.”

£4 million in misconduct payouts

Sexual misconduct in the NHS has led to more than £4 million in payouts over the last five years, the report said.

Three of the universities said they had no plan to introduce sexual misconduct training to their curriculum, which is not compulsory.

The General Medical Council (GMC) recently introduced a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment for the first time in an update to its code of conduct.

Dr Steele said it makes it “imperative medical schools offer this training”.

None of the institutions are named by the study.

The report concludes that there “are serious shortcomings within the health sector in preventing and addressing sexual misconduct”.

Sexual misconduct ‘goes unchecked’

It comes after a separate report found one in three female surgeons had been sexually assaulted while working in the NHS.

Eleven instances of rape were reported by surgeons who took part in the study, published in the British Journal of Surgery.

The survey found 29 per cent of women who responded had experienced unwanted physical advances at work, more than 40 per cent receiving uninvited comments about their body and 38 per cent receiving sexual banter at work.

Almost 90 per cent of women said they had witnessed sexual misconduct in the past five years with 81 per cent of men giving the same answer.

The report concluded: “Sexual misconduct occurs frequently and appears to go unchecked in the surgical environment owing to a combination of a deeply hierarchical structure and a gender and power imbalance.

“The result is an unsafe working environment and an unsafe space for patients.”

‘Urgent change needed’

Compiled by the University of Exeter from 1,436 responses to an anonymous online survey, the report was commissioned by The Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery – a group of NHS surgeons, clinicians and researchers who say they are “working to raise awareness of sexual misconduct in surgery, to bring about cultural and organisational change”.

Consultant surgeon Tamzin Cuming, who chairs the Women in Surgery forum at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said the report presents “some of the most appalling facts ever to come out” about the field and “represents a MeToo moment for surgery”.

Writing in The Times, she said: “Our research reveals an environment where sexual assault, harassment and rape can occur among staff working in surgery but allows it to be ignored because the system protects those carrying it out rather than those affected.

“We need urgent change in the oversight of how healthcare investigates itself.”

She called for the creation of a national implementation panel to oversee action on the report’s recommendations and for incidents of sexual misconduct to be independently investigated.

She said: “No one should need to call for a code of conduct that says, in essence, ‘please do not molest your work colleagues or students’, and yet this is one of the actions our report recommends.

“The report is measured, its recommendations achievable, but this shouldn’t disguise the anger and frustration felt by many in our profession.”

‘Abhorrent’ behaviour

The results have been presented to NHS England, the GMC and the British Medical Association.

Dr Binta Sultan, who chairs NHS England’s national clinical network of sexual assault and abuse services, said the report presented “clear evidence” that action was needed to make hospitals a safer environment.

She told the BBC: “We are already taking significant steps to do this, including through commitments to provide more support and clear reporting mechanisms to those who have suffered harassment or inappropriate behaviour.”

Tim Mitchell, the president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said such behaviour had “no place ... anywhere in the NHS”.

Describing it as “abhorrent”, he said: “We will not tolerate such behaviour in our ranks.”

