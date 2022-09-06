Nearly one in ten children now vapes

Vaping - iStockphoto

Nearly one in ten children now vape, NHS figures show.

The official statistics show some nine per cent of school pupils aged between 11 and 15 are regularly or occasionally vaping, up from six per cent in 2018.

Medics said the rise was "disturbing", raising concerns about a new generation hooked on nicotine.

They said children were being targeted by companies with "bright packaging, exotic flavours and enticing names".

The figures from NHS Digital, based on a survey of more than 9,000 children, show the likelihood rises sharply with age - with almost one in five 15-year-olds vaping.

The steepest trend was seen in teenage girls, with 21 per cent of female 15-year-olds vaping, up from 10 per cent in 2018.

However, the figures show a decline in smoking. Just three per cent of those aged 11 to 15 were smokers, down from 5 per cent in 2018.

A leading children’s doctor said he was "deeply disturbed" by the rise in children and young people using e-cigarettes.

Dr Mike McKean, a consultant paediatrician specialising in respiratory illnesses, said that without action "we run the risk of having generations of children addicted to nicotine".

Earlier this year, a study by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) found that many young vapers are being influenced by social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram.

The study found that children are increasingly drawn to newer, disposable e-cigarettes which cost about £5 each and come in a wide range of fruity flavours.

'Rise in youth vaping is concerning'

Professor Ann McNeill, a professor of tobacco addictions at King’s College London and author of a forthcoming Government evidence review of e-cigarettes, said: "The rise in youth vaping is concerning and we need to understand what lies behind this, such as packaging, accessibility, taste or addictiveness.

"Our response must be proportionate however, given smoking is a much bigger risk. The Government should ensure existing laws are enforced and identify where regulations could be extended."

The mass survey found some six per cent of pupils said they usually drank alcohol at least once a week, which is unchanged between the two surveys.

In 2021, 40 per cent of pupils said they had had an alcoholic drink at some point in their lives, compared with 44 per cent in 2018, and just over a third of pupils said that they drank alcohol at least a few times a year.

Meanwhile, some 18 per cent of pupils reported having ever taken drugs, down from 24 per cent in 2018. Cannabis is the drug pupils were most likely to have taken, with 6 per cent saying they had taken it in 2021, down from 8 per cent in 2018.

The survey also asked children about their wellbeing, life satisfaction, happiness, and anxiety.

Girls reported lower measures of wellbeing compared with boys. Almost half of 15-year-old girls reported a low level of happiness, and 51 per cent reported a high level of anxiety on the previous day.

Some 57 per cent of young people who had recently smoked, drunk alcohol and taken drugs reported low levels of life satisfaction, compared with 18 per cent who had not recently smoked, drunk or taken drugs, NHS Digital said.