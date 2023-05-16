Nearly no-hit: Here’s how Kansas City Royals broke up Padres no hitter in eighth inning

The Kansas City Royals proved to be no match for San Diego Padres pitcher Michael Wacha on Monday night. Wacha, who entered with a 4.82 ERA this season, was dominant from the first pitch. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Royals second baseman Michael Massey singled to start the frame.

Wacha recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work. He attacked the strike zone and dared the Royals to make consistent contact. Wacha didn’t need much offensive help either. The Padres supplied five hits to seal a 4-0 victory at Petco Park.

If Wacha was dominant, Royals starter Brad Keller was by comparison severely ineffective.

Keller issued a career-high eight walks in 3 2/3 innings of work. He also hit a batter and threw two wild pitches. The Padres took advantage by simply being patient at the plate. Keller, who has tinkered with his delivery in recent weeks, didn’t have his command from the start.

Keller threw 55 of 94 pitches for balls. He registered just three whiffs in the game; they came on a slider, curveball and changeup respectively. Keller has now issued 40 walks in 43 1/3 innings.

Massey ends Wacha’s historic night

The Royals were trending on the wrong side of history.

After seven innings, KC didn’t have a hit in the score book as Wacha breezed through the lineup. Massey prevented a total meltdown as he singled to begin the eighth. He snapped the no-hit bid and sent Wacha to the dugout.

Wacha received a standing ovation from the 43,828 fans in attendance. He improved to 4-1 on the season and has allowed just one run over his last 19 innings.

Royals’ home run streak ends

The Royals came up short of setting a franchise record for consecutive games with a home run. They snapped a streak of 13 consecutive games with a home run.

During the stretch, the Royals hit a total of 23 homers — all in May. It represented the second-most in the majors behind the New York Yankees.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the Padres. Brady Singer is set to start Tuesday’s game against Seth Lugo. The Royals have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday’s series finale.