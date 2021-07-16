Nearly all infected COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County since March were not vaccinated

Nearly all Tarrant County residents who contracted COVID-19 from March through June had not received the vaccine, according to county data.

Of the 17,533 COVID-19 cases reported in the span, only 188 had been vaccinated.

Of those 188 who contracted COVID after vaccination, many had mild or no symptoms because they had been vaccinated, according to a Tarrant County Public Health official. Infected residents who had not been vaccinated make up 98.9% of the total infections.

The 188 cases weren’t necessarily hospitalized patients, according to officials.

Community spread in the county has increased to 12% this week, up 10% from June. County officials have increased the spread level to “high,” its highest level, because positive case rate has climbed above 10%.

The county reported 518 new cases on Friday, the most since March 3, and five more deaths.

The county has reported 265,732 COVID-19 cases, including 3,606 deaths and an estimated 259,194 recoveries.