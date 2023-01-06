Nearly half of parents feel unable to access NHS care for their children

Mother sick child parent NHS crisis - South Agency/E+

Almost half of parents do not feel confident they can access timely day-to-day medical care for their children in the face of the current NHS crisis, a poll suggested.

The survey of 1,028 users of the Mumsnet website also found 40 per cent are not confident they could access emergency care for their children if they needed it.

Meanwhile, a third, 33 per cent, said they had been unable to get a GP appointment for their child in the past three months, while 16 per cent took their child or children to A&E because they felt there was no other way of getting treatment.

Of those parents who did take their children to A&E, nearly half, 49 per cent, waited more than four hours to be admitted, discharged or transferred.

Government blamed for NHS crisis

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of parents said they had waited longer than five minutes when calling 111, and more than half, 51 per cent, said they have experienced difficulty generally when trying to use the service for their children.

When asked who was responsible for the current crisis in the NHS, 86 per cent blamed the Government.

In Wales and Scotland, nearly two thirds, 64 per cent, mainly blamed Downing Street for the health service’s problems rather than the devolved administrations.

The poll came amid warnings from senior doctors that the NHS is under intolerable pressure, while ambulance services called critical incidents across the country.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak pledged that NHS “waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

The Government has blamed high numbers of flu, Covid-19 and Strep A cases for the particular pressures that the health service faced over Christmas.

However, health leaders said that the problems are longstanding, such as thousands of staff vacancies and a lack of hospital beds.

In his first major speech of 2023, the Prime Minister said that the issues facing the NHS were “at the forefront of everyone’s minds”.

“I know there are challenges in A&E. People are understandably anxious when they see ambulances queuing outside hospitals,” he said.

“You should know we’re taking urgent action: increasing bed capacity by 7,000 more hospital beds and more people cared for at home; providing new funding to discharge people into social care and the community; freeing up beds and the NHS are working urgently on further plans for A&E and ambulances.”

The NHS in England has previously estimated that the waiting list for planned treatment – currently standing at about seven million people – will go down by March 2024.

Justine Roberts, the founder of Mumsnet, said of the poll results: “It is deeply worrying that so many parents do not feel confident they would be able to access the necessary medical care for their children – something you’d expect to be a minimum standard in the UK in 2023.”

She added: “It’s also clear that parents lay the blame for this squarely at the door of Rishi Sunak and his government.

“If he does not take action immediately to show that he grasps the scale of the NHS crisis and is willing to take the necessary action to fix it, he’s likely to pay the price at the next election.”

The poll was carried out between Dec 15 and 28 and asked about accessing NHS care in the previous three months.