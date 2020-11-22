Nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 deals are officially live—shop our top picks

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Today&#39;s the big day for those looking to shop Best Buy&#39;s biggest Black Friday 2020 sale yet.
Today's the big day for those looking to shop Best Buy's biggest Black Friday 2020 sale yet.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, folks: The official launch day of Best Buy's biggest sale of the year: Black Friday 2020! While the tech giant decided to kick things off earlier than usual this year and has been teasing shoppers with marked-down offerings all November long, the big day when customers can shop nearly every Best Buy Black Friday deal is finally available to shop—three cheers for some sweet savings ahead!

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Unlike some of the store's other deal drops, you don't even need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of these markdowns, which encompass some of the hottest TVs, laptops, audio gear, kitchenware and appliances around. While a second Thanksgiving Day sale is slated for Thursday, November 26, and Cyber Week savings starting on Saturday, November 28, much of the good stuff is up for grabs right now.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best deals and biggest savings from Best Buy's Black Friday sale. From a $70 discount on our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s ($278, originally $348), to a record-low price of $69.99 for our top-performing streaming device, the Roku Ultra (originally $99.99), there's plenty of standout bargains you won't want to miss.

To make your holiday shopping even easier, Best Buy is also guaranteeing an extended return period through Saturday, January 16, for purchases made by Sunday, January 2. As always, contactless curbside pickup is available at most locations, as well as free next-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more.

Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks, and make sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this list around the clock. We except to see inventory go fast, however, so don't hesitate to start adding those items on your wishlist right to your cart!

TVs

Upgrade to a big screen for way less.
Upgrade to a big screen for way less.

Laptops

Save on top laptop brands including HP, Microsoft and more.
Save on top laptop brands including HP, Microsoft and more.

Headphones / Speakers

Kick your listening game up a notch.
Kick your listening game up a notch.

Home

Nab savings on Keurig, Dyson and more.
Nab savings on Keurig, Dyson and more.

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday 2020 Sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals now

Latest Stories

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to max extension with Jazz

    The All-Star guard has struck a chord with the Jazz since arriving in Utah. Now, it looks like he's sticking around for a while.

  • Report: Raptors lose Serge Ibaka to Clippers in free agency

    The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs 4-year, $72M offer sheet with Hawks

    The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.

  • Joe Burrow leaves Sunday's game on cart after suffering injury

    Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.

  • Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football

    The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Predicting the AFC playoff teams | More Football

    There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?

  • UFC 255 full results: Figueiredo submits Perez; Shevchenko outpoints Maia

    UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Runner Luc Bruchet nearly hits Olympic standard at 10,000m race in B.C.

    Four Canadian runners set personal-best times in an official 10,000-metre race on a cool Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., led by Luc Bruchet, who was 49 ½ seconds shy of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard. The Vancouver resident's time of 28 minutes 17.33 seconds at Swangard Stadium is the fastest 10,000 on Canadian soil since Jeff Schiebler ran 28:07.06 at the 2001 world championships at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. "It's still a long way to the standard but I know I can give the 28-minute barrier a good crack in a bigger race," said Bruchet, who was 37th in the 5,000 in his 2016 Olympic debut at Rio. "It's still possible to get [on the Canadian team] on the ranking system. I'll be trying to run as fast as I can over the 5,000 and 10,000." Bruchet, 29, ranked 62nd and 123rd in the world across those distances before Saturday's event, the second in the Saturday Night Lights Endurance Series organized by B.C. Athletics. His 2019 season best of 13:30.36 in the 5,000 is a little more than 16 seconds above the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. 'Nostalgic place to race' Finishing behind Bruchet on Saturday was Vancouver's Kieran Lumb (28:17.55), John Gay of Kelowna, B.C. (28:18.10) and 2016 Olympian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who led early on and clocked 28:45.42, three seconds off Alain Bordeleau's Quebec record. "There were a couple of coaches but not another soul in the stands," said Bruchet, a three-time Canadian cross-country champion. "It felt pretty weird being in a large venue like Swangard [with a capacity of 5,000 to 7,500]. It was cool we had 20 to 25 fans along the back straight. "For me it's a nostalgic place to race as the B.C. high school championships used to always occur there. With all the craziness in the world lately it felt awesome to run a real race." Lumb, Gay and Bruchet are confirmed for a third SNL race in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 5 at Swangard, complete with a timing crew and officials. Justin Kent, who qualified to represent Canada at the half marathon world championship in Poland before Athletics Canada withdrew its team days before the October race, did not compete Saturday. He is focused on preparing for his marathon debut in Arizona next month. Former University of British Columbia runner Theo Hunt ran 3 km as a time trial while Burnaby's Cam Proceviat paced the foursome through 3,000 metres.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to 5-year max extension with Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a max, 5-year, $195 million extension with the Utah Jazz.

  • Oregon jumps into the top 10 in post-Week 12 AP top 25

    The Ducks beat UCLA 38-35 and moved up two spots thanks to Indiana's loss.

  • UFC 256: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling reportedly becomes second title fight scratched

    The title fight is the second to be pulled from the card.

  • Titans, Ravens get into pregame shouting match involving Mike Vrabel, John Harbaugh

    Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks add depth after failing to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Todd Gurley

    The Falcons RB has nine TD's in nine games this season - but expect a down week vs. the Saints.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Robby Anderson

    With P.J. Walker in at QB, the Panthers wideout could be poised for a down game.

  • Over/Under Week 11 - Tom Brady

    Will the Buccaneers QB toss a pair of touchdowns on MNF?

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - DJ Chark

    FFL Flash Alerts - The Jaguars WR gets a tough test at home today - can he find success against the Steelers?

  • Fantasy Faceoff Week 11 - Ryan Tannehill vs. Alex Smith

    Ryan Tannehill or Alex Smith: which QB is the better play in Week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Dalvin Cook

    Will the Vikings RB go over/under 103.5 rushing yards vs. Dallas in week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Keenan Allen

    Will the Chargers WR stay hot in his Week 11 matchup vs. the Jets?