Nearly 8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated southwest Florida community

A woman was hospitalized over the holiday weekend after being bitten by an alligator in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond just before 6 p.m. in the gated Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bit by the reptile.

Bradenton is in Manatee County, about 20 miles from Sarasota.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, FWC spokeswoman Tammy Sapp told USA TODAY Tuesday.

According to officials, someone who witnessed the attack kept an eye on the reptile until a FWC trapper arrived and removed a 7’10” alligator.

The FWC is confident the alligator responsible was removed, Sapp said, as there were no other reptiles in the area fitting the size and description of the responsible alligator.

An alligator swims in the Florida Everglades on May 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Florida is home to one of the largest populations of alligators in the country, with a population over one million.

As of Tuesday, Sapp said, the woman was recovering.

No one else was injured in the attack.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida woman attacked by alligator walking in Bradenton community