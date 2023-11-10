Nearly 75pc of Tory voters back Braverman's call for Armistice Day protest to be banned

Palestine protest

Nearly three quarters of Tory voters back Suella Braverman in calling for Saturday’s pro-Palestine march to be banned, The Telegraph can reveal.

Exclusive polling for this newspaper shows that more than 72 per cent of Conservatives believe that the planned pro-Palestine march should not be allowed to go ahead on Armistice Day.

In contrast, just a quarter of Labour voters believe that the march should be halted.

The polling, which was conducted on Thursday, also reveals that only 16 per cent of those aged over 65 believe the protest should be permitted, compared to over one in four of those aged between 18 and 24.

In total, just over half of respondents believe the London march should not go ahead, compared to 26 per cent who think it should.

It comes after Ms Braverman became embroiled in a row with the Metropolitan Police over Saturday’s planned march, urging Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to intervene.

Rishi Sunak has accepted that the protest will go ahead, but warned the Met Police chief that he will be held accountable if Remembrance events are disrupted.

The Prime Minister has also faced calls to sack the Home Secretary over comments she made in an article in The Times, accusing officers of “playing favourites” with Left-wing protesters.

No 10 did not sign off the final version of Ms Braverman’s article, with her team ignoring some of the edits requested by Downing Street.

However, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said today that he has “full confidence” in the Home Secretary.

The polling, conducted by Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now, also reveals a divide among young adults about whether Israel has the right to defend itself with military action in Gaza, with 25 per cent in favour and 28 per cent against.

In total, 46 per cent of all respondents believe Israel has the right to defend itself militarily.

This rises to 65 per cent among Tory voters in 2019, but falls to just over 28 per cent among Labour voters.

Meanwhile, the polling reveals that the public believe that neither Mr Sunak nor Sir Keir Starmer are handling the Israel-Gaza situation well - but the Prime Minister narrowly comes out on top.

Just six per cent of those surveyed believe that the Labour leader is handling the situation well, compared to nine per cent for Mr Sunak.

Sir Keir was warned this week that he faces a dozen resignations from his front bench over his refusal to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Martin Baxter, the chief executive of Electoral Calculus, said: “The poll shows the public is not supportive of the pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday.

“People are also fairly supportive of Israel’s right to self-defence, which is the policy of both Conservative and Labour parties.”

The poll took place on Nov 9 and involved 2,001 British adults.