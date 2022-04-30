Nearly 700 Kansas City students got up to $50,000 scholarships this week. Here’s how

Local nonprofit KC Scholars named 696 scholarship awardees on Friday. Each year the scholarship program awards scholarships to 11th graders, 9th graders and adult learners who are looking to continue their education.

In the six years that KC Scholars has distributed scholarships, the program has seen a 13% increase in college attainment for Black and Latino people in the Kansas City region.

“We’ve been blessed to have scholars who really are hungry for an incredible scholarship opportunity that will help them get, not only to college, but through college,” KC Scholars CEO Earl Martin Phalen said. “And into a career that is family sustaining, and allows them to have economic independence, and encourages them to stay here in Kansas City.”

Here’s how some schools in Kansas City celebrated their newly minted scholars when they were announced:

Starting the morning celebrating students receiving @KcScholars Scholarships at @KCPS_Lincoln . Ninth and 11th graders getting financial support to access post secondary opportunities in the KCMetro pic.twitter.com/DoPeVmRgUa — Dr. Lloyd Jackson (@JacksonEdD) April 29, 2022

Congratulations to our @KcScholars Winners! We are so proud of you! #ForTheFamily pic.twitter.com/HnoVpbp6M2 — Oak Park High School (@Northmen_OPHS) April 29, 2022

This is the moment 17 @BishopWardHigh students found out they received $50,000 @KcScholars scholarships to go toward a bachelor’s degree over five years. Stay tuned for a story to follow! #CatholicSchool pic.twitter.com/2ErK3klyIe — The Leaven (@theleavenkc) April 29, 2022

What kind of scholarships does KC Scholars award?

Story continues

The program aims to award at least 250 traditional scholarships to 11th graders going into their senior year. This scholarship is valued at up to $10,000 each year for up to five years for a total of $50,000.

There are also 200 adult learner scholarships, which are awarded to adults 24 years and older.

Adult learners can win up to $5,000 in scholarships. Both 11th grade winners and adult winners must be enrolled in one of the 17 schools that participate in the KC Scholars network, to maintain their scholarship. Recipients must also remain enrolled in college either full or part-time to keep their scholarship.

Lastly, there are 250 scholarships awarded to 9th graders as a part of the program’s savings match program, which encourages students to get a jump start on saving for school. Students who receive this scholarship can get up to $1,000 matched by KC Scholars.

Since this scholarship is a savings match program, students will be able to use the money at whatever school they choose to attend once they graduate. KC Scholars also encourages students to apply for the 11th grade scholarship program when they get there.

What other perks are there?

In addition to scholarships, the KC Scholars program also has one-on-one advising for students, FAFSA assistance and campus tours.

“[Our scholars] really have that coaching, support, counseling, advocacy, to ensure that they have high graduation rates,” Phelan said.

“Many young adults who get this opportunity don’t persist from freshman to sophomore to junior year because obstacles get in the way. I think the program has been phenomenal in helping kind of move out those obstacles.”

Currently, KC Scholars have a 94% persistence rate, meaning most scholars are advancing through college towards graduation. Since the program distributes five year scholarships and this is only its sixth year of awarding students, Phelan said they do not have graduation rates to share yet.

Who is eligible to be a KC Scholar?

To be eligible for all three programs, students must live in Wyandotte or Johnson counties in Kansas, or Cass, Clay, Jackson or Platte counties in Missouri. Students can attend public, private, charter or home-school, so long as they are in one of the six counties mentioned above.

Recipients must be considered low to modest income and be a lawful U.S. resident. Students who are in high school must have at least a 2.5 GPA in order to qualify for scholarships as well.

Applicants are then selected based on their motivation to go to college, preparedness for college, likelihood to finish college, financial need and their personal statements. Applications are reviewed by over 450 community reviewers who are trained to assess each student’s qualifications.

How many people apply?

More than 1,400 students applied to KC Scholars three scholarship programs this year, according to Phalen.

How are scholarships funded?

The scholarship program is largely funded by the Kauffman Foundation. There are also hundreds of individual and corporate donors that make the scholarships possible.

Some universities like University of Missouri-Kansas City and Mizzou also offer a one-to-one matching program with KC Scholars.

“And the beauty is 100% of anything donated goes directly to the scholarships. All of the overhead is paid for by the Kauffman Foundation,” Phalen said.

If you want to learn more about how to donate to KC Scholars, visit here.

How can I apply?

Applications are currently closed. The next application cycle will begin January 1, 2023. To learn more about eligibility for the three scholarship programs, visit here.