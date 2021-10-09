Nearly 55% Pakistanis favour Taliban-style government in the country, shows survey

Nearly one in three Pakistanis (31 percent of a survey pool) state that they do not want the type of Islamic government in Pakistan that the Taliban have brought in Afghanistan, shows a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan survey.

On the contrary, a whopping 55 percent were in favour of it.

The recent survey was carried out among a sample of 2,170 men and women in urban and rural areas of all four provinces of the country, between 13 August, 2021 and 5 September, 2021.

They were asked the question, "Do you want the kind of Islamic government that the Taliban have brought to Afghanistan in Pakistan as well?"

In response to this question, 55 percent said yes, 31 percent said no while 14 percent did not know or did not respond.

The error margin is estimated to be approximately ± 2-3 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. The methodology used for data collection was CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing).

Gender breakdown

In the survey, 33 percent females and 31 males are against a Taliban-style Islamic government in Pakistan.

On the contrary, those in favour had the majority with 59 percent males and 49 percent females rooting for it. Only 14 percent males and 18 percent females said they did not know or did not respond.

