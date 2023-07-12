Nearly 4m homeowners facing mortgage hikes by 2026 due to interest rate rises, warns Bank of England

Nearly four million homeowners face hikes in mortgage payments in coming years due to rising interest rates, the Bank of England warned on Wednesday.

It stressed that for the typical mortgage holder their monthly interest payments were expected to rise by some £220 if they come off a fixed rate deal and have to pay a rate 3.25 percentage points higher.

By the end of 2026, around a million households with a fixed-rate mortgage will have seen their monthly repayments go up by about £500, the bank said.

In London, the annual increases could up to £8,000, according to other analysis.

The bank detailed the impact of the mortgage crisis in its Financial Stability in Focus: Interest rate risk in the economy and financial system report.

It stressed that at the start of this year 87 per cent of the outstanding value of UK residential mortgages was on a fixed rate, compared to under 30 per cent in the early 2000s.

“Nonetheless, around half of mortgage accounts (4.4 million) are estimated to have already seen payment increases since mortgage rates started to rise in late 2021, with higher rates expected to affect the vast majority of the remainder (a further 3.8 million) by the end of 2026,” it added.

“For the typical mortgagor rolling off a fixed deal over the second half of 2023, monthly interest payments are expected to increase by around £220 if their mortgage rate rises by 325 basis points (the increase implied by quoted mortgage rates as at the end of June).”

The analysis made clear the political threat to Rishi Sunak ahead of the next general election, expected in the autumn of 2024, as millions of people have already seen their mortgage bills soar, with millions more facing these financial woes in the pipeline.

The typical two-year fixed-rate residential mortgage on the market has reached 6.66 per cent, according to figures from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk published on Tuesday, up from 6.63 per cent the previous day.

The rise meant the rate was just over the level following Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget last autumn.

Official figures on Tuesday also showed average pay rises, excluding bonuses, at 7.3 per cent in the three months to May, compared to a year earlier, fuelling fears of an inflation spiral.

With inflation stuck stubbornly at 8.7 per cent in May, real terms pay is still falling for millions of workers.

The Pound also reached a 15-month high against the Dollar, amid expectations that interest rates will rise further from five per cent, which some experts suggesting they could go as high as seven per cent.

The BoE stressed that major UK banks are strong enough to handle severe economic conditions, but households and businesses are coming under pressure from higher interest rates.

The central bank's stress test found that lenders are "resilient" against a scenario involving persistently high inflation, rising global interest rates, deep recessions in the UK and higher unemployment.

But UK households are facing higher debt burdens against rising interest rates, with more mortgage holders coming to the end of their fixed-rate deals.

Households' use of consumer credit has increased, and the number of people falling into arrears ticked up slightly in the first quarter of 2023, the Bank found in its latest Financial Stability Report.

Higher interest rates are also putting some firms under pressure, especially smaller businesses with more debt, it said.