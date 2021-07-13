Nearly 30 tonnes of rubbish collected in London clean-ups after Euro 2020 final

Piles of rubbish left behind by partying England fans in Leicester Square (PA Wire)

Cleaners were forced to pick up almost 30 tonnes of rubbish following the Euro 2020 final after fans trashed the city with beer cans and pizza boxes.

Hundreds of staff worked for up to 19 hours hours cleaning the streets of London in large scale operations during and after Sunday’s match at Wembley Stadium.

According to cleaning company, Veolia, which is the environmental partner of Westminster and Brent councils, 215 workers were on the streets in central London along with 20 vehicles for collecting waste.

Some 20 tonnes of litter thrown onto the streets, and waste from bins were collected in the Leicester Square and Soho areas.

While another 16 staff and five vehicles carrying out waste collection and street sweeping were deployed to the area around Wembley Stadium in Brent.

They spent almost 20 hours working to clean up the area and collected nine tonnes of rubbish from around the ground where England was defeated by Italy on penalties.

Pascal Hauret, managing director municipal, for Veolia UK, said: “A massive thank you to the Veolia teams in Westminster and Brent, who continue to amaze us with their unwavering hard work and team efforts, no matter the situation.

“We have been working flat out throughout Euro 2020 to show London’s best face to visiting fans and it gives us great pride that we played our vital role in this, by keeping the streets clean and safe for all.”

