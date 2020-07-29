Nearly 30 Cats and Kittens Pulled from Sweltering Arizona RV: 'They Are In Serious Condition'

Pima Animal Care Center/Facebook

Nearly 30 cats and kittens were rescued from inside an RV in Arizona by the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) over the weekend.

The center, based in Tuscon, shared a post on Facebook about the rescue, revealing that they had received multiple reports about the RV and its concerning condition. PACC says the mobile home was 101 degrees inside and covered in feces and urine, with trash piled up around the outside of RV.

All of the rescued animals appear to have upper respiratory issues, PACC says. All of the cats, except for two, appear lethargic. One cat was found dead.

"We are going to be working to save these cats’ lives over the next couple of days," Kristen Hassen, the director of animal services at PACC, said in a statement. "They are in serious condition and they’re heading straight into our emergency medical clinic for treatment."

"We want people to know that we are here to help and that it doesn’t have to get this bad," Hassen added. "If you or someone you know needs help, please give us a call at 724-7222."

The cats and kittens are not currently available to foster or adopt because they are still being evaluated, the center says. However, there are currently 225 pets at the shelter that do need homes, along with 575 more animals in foster care that are also waiting to be adopted.

Anyone considering adoption can find these adoptable animals at pima.gov/adopt.

Additionally, a free way to support PACC and their rescue efforts is to donate old towels as "ringworm cats and kittens go through a LOT of towels."