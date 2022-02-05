Nearly $3 million invested in six northern B.C. tourism infrastructure projects

The Nass Valley is among the 50 tourism spots across the province to benefit from $21 million in funding aimed at infrastructure development.

The Nisga’a village of Gitwinksihlkw will receive $400,000 to develop the River Walk, Lava Bed Trail and Saasak’ Hill Trails systems.

Five other projects in northern B.C will also receive a total of $3 million dollars in funding to support tourism infrastructure development in their communities. Some of these include the Old Masset Village Council which will receive $798,625 for the Hiellen Longhouse expansion and the Smithers Ski Club which will get $418,00 to create a winter sports event centre at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort.

These projects are part of the second round of the 2021 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s Destination Development stream. In 2021, the province rolled out $20 million for 54 tourism-specific projects.

In addition, the province is also planning to invest an additional $30 million over the next two years to help more projects. Applications for these will be accepted in fall 2022 and 2023.

Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Terrace Standard

