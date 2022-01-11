You have nearly 200 places to go for Kansas City Restaurant Week. Here’s the full list

KC Restaurant Week 2022 will run for 10 days, from Jan. 14 to 23, with deals on multicourse meals costing $15, $30 and $45. Click here for our story about what you need to know.

Nearly 200 restaurants are participating. For details, go to kcrestaurantweek.com. Here’s the list:

801 Chophouse

Affäre

Aixois French Restaurant

The American Reserve

Bamboo Penny’s

The Bar

Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown

BB’s Lawnside Bar-B-Que

Beer Kitchen

Blu Hwy

Blue Bird Bistro

Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Lenexa

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Bo Lings, Plaza

Boru Asian Eatery

Brass Onion

Brew Lab

Brewer’s Kitchen

Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social

Brown and Loe

Burger Shed at Embassy Suites

Burger Theory

Burnt End BBQ

Cafe Trio

The Capital Grille

Cascone’s Italian Restaurant

Chappell’s Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum

Char Bar

Charleston’s Restaurant

Charlie Hooper’s Bar & Grille

Chaz on the Plaza

Chewology

The Chive Café and Market

Cliff’s Taphouse

Club 27

Coast to Coast Pub at Martin City Brewing Company

Coco Bolos Mexican Grill and Cantina

Conrad’s Restaurant & Alehouse

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

Dancing Crab KC

Deep Roots Restaurant and Bar

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eggtc.

El Maviri Seafood Bar & Grill

Em Chamas Brazilian Grill

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue

Flapjacks ‘n more

Foodlove Cafe

Garozzo’s Ristorante

Gram & Dun

Grand Street Café

Grünauer

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint

Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City

Harvey’s at Union Station

Hereford House

Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill

The Homesteader Cafe

Houlihan’s

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

J. Gilbert’s Woodfired Steaks & Seafood

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen

JJ’s

Kobi Q

La Bodega

Lazia at Crossroads Hotel

Lew’s Grill & Bar

Lidia’s

Louie’s Wine Dive

Lula Southern Cookhouse

The Majestic Restaurant

Manny’s Mexican Restaurant

Marina 27 Steak & Seafood

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Melting Pot

Mesob Restaurant

MetropolitanKC, Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Story continues

Michael Forbes Bar & Grille

Mickey’s Hideaway

Minsky’s Pizza

Mission Taco Joint

The Nest at Falcon Lakes

Nick and Jake’s

Novel

Osteria Il Centro

Patrice’s Culinary Collective

Pearl Tavern

Pierpont’s at Union Station

Pig & Finch

Piropos Restaurant

Plate Restaurant

Plowboys Barbeque

Port Fonda

RC’s Restaurant

Red Crab KC

Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Lobster

Redrock Canyon Grill

Rock & Brews

Room 39

Rye

The Savoy at 21c Museum Hotel

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

Seasons 52

Silo Modern Farmhouse

South of Summit Taqueria and Tequila

Stock Hill

Story

Summit Grill

Summit Pizza

The Ship

The Stilwell Restaurant

Tabard’s Kitchen

Tannin Wine Bar + Kitchen

Taste Island Grill

Tavern at Mission Farms

Tavern in the Village

Third Street Social

Torn Label Public House

The Town Company

Trago Bar & Tapas

Trezo Mare Restaurant

Tribe Street Kitchen

Trofi

T-Shotz

V’s Italiano Ristorante

Va Bene Italian Eatery

Waldo Pizza

The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop

Westport Cafe