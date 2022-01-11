You have nearly 200 places to go for Kansas City Restaurant Week. Here’s the full list
KC Restaurant Week 2022 will run for 10 days, from Jan. 14 to 23, with deals on multicourse meals costing $15, $30 and $45. Click here for our story about what you need to know.
Nearly 200 restaurants are participating. For details, go to kcrestaurantweek.com. Here’s the list:
801 Chophouse
Affäre
Aixois French Restaurant
The American Reserve
The Bar
Bar Central, Kansas City Marriott Downtown
BB’s Lawnside Bar-B-Que
Beer Kitchen
Blu Hwy
Blue Bird Bistro
Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Lenexa
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Bo Lings, Plaza
Brass Onion
Brewer’s Kitchen
Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social
Brown and Loe
Burger Shed at Embassy Suites
Burger Theory
Burnt End BBQ
Cafe Trio
The Capital Grille
Cascone’s Italian Restaurant
Chappell’s Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
Char Bar
Charlie Hooper’s Bar & Grille
Chaz on the Plaza
The Chive Café and Market
Club 27
Coast to Coast Pub at Martin City Brewing Company
Coco Bolos Mexican Grill and Cantina
Conrad’s Restaurant & Alehouse
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room
Dancing Crab KC
Deep Roots Restaurant and Bar
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Eggtc.
El Maviri Seafood Bar & Grill
Em Chamas Brazilian Grill
Enjoy Pure Food + Drink
Fannie’s West African Cuisine
Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue
Flapjacks ‘n more
Garozzo’s Ristorante
Gram & Dun
Grand Street Café
Grünauer
Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City
Harvey’s at Union Station
Hereford House
Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill
The Homesteader Cafe
Houlihan’s
J. Gilbert’s Woodfired Steaks & Seafood
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen
JJ’s
Kobi Q
La Bodega
Lew’s Grill & Bar
Lidia’s
Lula Southern Cookhouse
The Majestic Restaurant
Manny’s Mexican Restaurant
Marina 27 Steak & Seafood
McCormick & Schmick’s
The Melting Pot
MetropolitanKC, Kansas City Marriott Downtown
Michael Forbes Bar & Grille
Mickey’s Hideaway
Minsky’s Pizza
Mission Taco Joint
The Nest at Falcon Lakes
Nick and Jake’s
Novel
Osteria Il Centro
Patrice’s Culinary Collective
Pearl Tavern
Pierpont’s at Union Station
Pig & Finch
Piropos Restaurant
Plowboys Barbeque
RC’s Restaurant
Red Crab KC
Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Lobster
Redrock Canyon Grill
Rock & Brews
Room 39
The Savoy at 21c Museum Hotel
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering
Seasons 52
South of Summit Taqueria and Tequila
Stock Hill
Story
Summit Grill
Summit Pizza
The Ship
Tannin Wine Bar + Kitchen
Tavern at Mission Farms
Tavern in the Village
The Town Company
Trago Bar & Tapas
Trezo Mare Restaurant
Trofi
T-Shotz
V’s Italiano Ristorante
Waldo Pizza
The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop
Westport Cafe