Nearly 200 homeless people died in Sacramento County last year. What we know about them

At least 195 homeless men, women and children died in 2021 in Sacramento County, a Sacramento Bee analysis found. That number is significantly higher than the previous record, set in 2018, when 140 homeless people died, according to Sacramento County Coroner’s Office records.

The total for last year includes roughly 171 people who the coroner believed were homeless at the time of their deaths, but some investigations are still ongoing. Another 25 were not reported as homeless deaths by the coroner. However, family members, friends and homeless advocates told The Bee they were homeless when they died.

Some made it to the hospital. Others perished in their tents, RVs, in hotels, fields and in shelters. Three men died in church parking lots. One man died in Cesar Chavez Plaza, across the street from City Hall. Another man died in the parking lot of the Sacramento Veterans Resource Center.

In order to memorialize them so they are not forgotten, the Bee compiled daily reports from the Coroner’s Office and supplemented them by reaching out to the homeless community and family members of the deceased. Learn more about that process at the bottom of the story.

Database of homeless deaths

Use the map to see who died and where. In cases where the death location was unknown, the location where they lived was used. Click the dot to learn their name, age, race/ethnicity, and a little bit about their personality. The same information, along with the photographs The Bee was able to gather, is available under the map as a list — which can be searched and sorted.

