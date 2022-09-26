Nearly 20 Percent of Regulatory Professionals Changed Jobs Last Year

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
·2 min read

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job changes, pay raises and new work environments are among the top findings in a new study of the medical regulatory industry by the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). The "2022 Global Compensation and Scope of Practice Report," the largest and most comprehensive research initiative on the global regulatory profession, showed major changes in the field over the past two years.

“RAPS has researched the work and compensation of regulatory professionals for almost 30 years,” said Denise Fulton, Vice President, Research & Content Strategy at RAPS. “The 2022 report highlights some real changes in that environment and is a valuable tool that allows regulatory professionals better understand the professional landscape and how they measure up.”

In response to the 2022 survey, nearly 2,000 regulatory professionals involved with medicinal products across the total product lifecycle answered questions about their compensation, job responsibilities, professional and educational backgrounds, and more.

The report contains complete and accurate compensation data on individuals working in the regulatory profession. It is designed to allow organizations and individuals, as well as recruiters and hiring managers, to compare their compensation and scope of work with their peers.

This report shows compensation information for respondents based in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The average total compensation for U.S.-based regulatory professionals in 2022 ranged from $355,575 for vice presidents to $101,294 for associates. Respondents reported a 6.7 percent increase in base salary from 2020 to 2021. The report also tracks which professionals received the biggest raises in 2021, with those accepting posts at a new company reporting the largest increase—19.2 percent.

It also includes data on the ways regulatory professionals and the companies they work for are navigating the complex issues facing employees and employers today. In the age of the “Great Resignation,” this report offers data on the career motivations of regulatory professionals and the attitudes they have toward their companies. The report shows the ways regulatory professionals are returning to the office, with only one in seven respondents describing their work situation as “in-person.”

For more information go to: Scope of Practice Survey | RAPS.

CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org


