Nearly 2/3 of Southwest Airlines flights are canceled Wednesday. Here's what travelers should know.

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Southwest Airlines customers are scrambling to change travel plans amid another day of heavy cancellations.

More than 2,500 Southwest flights are canceled Wednesday, after roughly 5,600 cancellations across Monday and Tuesday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real time. FlightAware is already reporting more than 2,300 Southwest cancellations for Thursday.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," Southwest said in a statement. "As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days."

Here's what Southwest customers should know.

'Nightmare' flight cancellations: 1,000 Southwest flyers sleep overnight at Denver airport

Biden: 'Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable'

Passengers wait in line to check in for Southwest Airlines flights at LaGuardia Airport on Dec. 27.
What happens if Southwest cancels my flight?

Customers whose flights are canceled may rebook or request a refund for their flights. 

Additionally, all Southwest customers who were scheduled to fly through Jan. 2, 2023 may rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of their original travel date between previously booked cities.

Flights may be rebooked on Southwest's website or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. Customers who call should expect long wait times.

Live updates: Hard-hit Buffalo area braces for more snow; thaw in sight Wednesday

Is there any way to get refunds on Southwest?

Customers whose flights were canceled may fill out a form on Southwest's website to request a refund, if they choose not to rebook.

The Department of Transportation requires all airlines to offer refunds when a flight is canceled for any reason. Rules about delays are more complicated and vary widely. The DOT's dashboard for travelers lists policies by airline.

Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers

Can I be reimbursed for extra expenses?

Southwest customers impacted by cancellations or a "significant flight delay" between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 may submit receipts by email for reimbursement consideration.

"We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation," the airline said on its website.

My flight was canceled: How I got most of my costs covered (after 3 months)

How many flights did Southwest cancel?

Southwest has canceled just under 8,000 flights between Monday through Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

What is Southwest doing about cancellations?

Southwest is reaching out to impacted travelers and asking other customers, who aren't scheduled to fly within the next 72 hours, to delay calling to avoid tying up busy phone lines.

The airline is also apologizing for "falling short," saying "our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

'Unacceptable': Department of Transportation to review Southwest cancellations

Why is Southwest Airlines canceling flights?

Southwest said it was "fully staffed and prepared" heading into the holiday weekend, but severe weather forced operational changes, and it's now trying to recover.

"We’re working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us," the airline said, calling the work intentional, necessary and aimed at avoiding "last-minute inconveniences."

Is the government helping with canceled flights?

Both the Department of Transportation and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation plan to look into the cancellations. President Joe Biden said airlines will be held accountable.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Tuesday Southwest Airlines' "system really has completely melted down" and that he met with the carrier's CEO to discuss accountability and next steps, including possible fines.

"I made clear our department will be holding them accountable for their responsibilities to customers, both to get them through this situation and to make sure that this can't happen again," he said.

"The CEO pledged to me that they will not only meet but they will exceed the customer standards and commitments that they have made to us in the past and we're in a position to enforce," Buttigieg added.

Contributing: Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest flight cancellations in the thousands: Key info for travel

