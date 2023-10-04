Nearly 2,000 reports of UFO sightings surface ranging from orbs, disks and fireballs

Almost two thousand people have spotted unidentifiable flying objects in Maryland skies, according to reports shared by the National UFO Reporting Center.

The 1,923 reports statethe UFOs, also known as UAPs or unidentified aerial phenomenon, resembled many different shapes ranging from circles, ovals, triangles and diamonds. Other reports described the shape of the UAP as a light, orb, flash, disk and fireball.

"I could not make out what was on top but there was 4 spinning disks underneath, and each disk was a different color," one report in Pasadena, Maryland said.

Another report described spotting a "chevron-like craft" in Cockeysville, Maryland that appeared to be close to the ground with 2 faint circular lights on both wings but without a visible light bulb.

A separate report with a photo from Rockville, Maryland also said someone saw a UAP in the evening sky that appeared to be relatively low to the sky.

"Saw this weird flying saucer looking thing, took some photos. It seemed to disappear after I filmed and photographed it for 30 seconds," the Rockville report said. "It looks like a classic flying saucer, with a black marking in the 'front.'"

National UFO Reporting Center Director Peter Davenport said he finds it heartening to see people come forward to report what they have seen in the sky, according to CBS News.

"I don't know what the future has in store for us, but I am encouraged that more people are coming forward and the government recognizes the UFO phenomenon that's something worthy of their attention," Davenport shared.

Last month, NASA's Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study Team called for deeper data analysis on research on these sightings. The investigative group said that even though most sightings are identified as planes, balloons, drones and weather events, more sophisticated scientific research is needed to fully understand them.

"The independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared. "But we don't know what these UAP are."

A team published a 36-page report on Sept. 14 showing that the most common form of UAPs reported are orbs or spheres.

On July 26, Congress held a hearing where three former military members, who have spoken about their firsthand knowledge of reported UAP encounters, discussed the security threats the phenomena could pose. The executive branch of government and the military continues to face bipartisan pressure to be more transparent about information relating to UAPs.

Contributing: George Petras, Janet Loehrke and Eric Lagatta

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

