Nearly 17,000 SC lottery players won payouts with the same numbers. What were they?

A record number of players won payouts with the South Carolina Education Lottery’s “Pick 3” game, according to the agency.

Payouts of either $250 or $500 were won by 16,852 players on May 11, according to a news release from the agency.

Those people played with a winning streak of three digits, 3-3-3, according to the lottery.

The total payout was $4.2 million, the lottery said.

“Triple number combinations are by far the Lottery’s most popular played sequences with (the May 11) evening drawing producing nearly 20 times the number (of) wins compared to the day prior,” the release says.

The previous record was reached on May 9, 2021, which was Mother’s Day, according to the lottery. That year, 13,998 players won when they played 4-4-4.

The May 11 drawing was the 15th time the lottery has drawn triple 3’s, the agency said.

