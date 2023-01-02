This Nearly 1500-piece Ford GT Headlines 2023's Newest Lego Cars

Lego



A new year means new Lego offerings, and around here that means new Lego car options. As it often does around the new year, company has recently revealed many of its latest models, most of which will be available for sale in March.

The headliner is the Technic-brand Ford GT, which has an astounding 1,466 pieces and the level of detail that come with that much complexity. The final build is a 1/12th scale model of the car, complete with a moving V-6, a rear differential, and functional steering. Ford may be wrapping up GT production, but Lego immortality is finally here for the car's final model year.

Two other smaller Technic offerings are also available. One is the track-only Bugatti Bolide, the other is a Camaro variant of the latest generation of NASCAR stock car.

The brand's Speed Champion imprint also gets many new offerings for the new year, starting with the R34 GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious. That will be followed by a Ferrari 812 Competizione, Pagani's new Utopia hypercar, and the Porsche 963 LMDh racer that will fight for the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. The legendary McLaren F1 LM is also coming soon in its signature shade of orange, paired with the limited-production Solus GT track car.

Some of these sets, like the GT-R and the Bolide, are available now. The others will be available on March 1st.

