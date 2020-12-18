Nearly 150 active cases of COVID-19 in youth in North Central

On Thursday the province released the updated numbers on COVID-19 cases in youth. The total active cases in youth provincially in all locations are 920, 12 have no known location and 908 have a location reported.

The total active case numbers dropped from over 1,000 last week.

Provincially there is a 10.7 per cent test positivity rate in youth. That is a slight increase from the 10.5 per cent positivity rate that was reported last Thursday.

The province releases the update on the numbers each Thursday.

Currently in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, there are 148 active cases in youth, which is an increase from the 124 reported last Thursday. Last week there were 508 tests performed across the North Central zone.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 93 active cases in youth. This is an increase of 30 from last Thursday.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 39 active cases and North Central 3 has 16 active cases.

Cumulative tests performed since Sept. 7 in the North Central zone is 3,774.

There were 3,589 tests performed in total in the province in the last week.

The cumulative number of tests performed since Sept. 7 is 52,178.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald