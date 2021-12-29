Nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths reported in SC over Christmas break

South Carolina on Wednesday reported nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths during a five-day span that covered Christmas.

The string of cases marks the 20th time throughout December that the state had more than 1,000 new daily cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the days prior to Thanksgiving, the state’s average was under 600 new cases per day, which included a low of 259 cases on Nov. 24, and no days over 1,000 cases. Since then, there has been an increase of about 1,040 new cases per day.

Friday’s reported count was 2,394 cases and 10 deaths. Another 3,148 cases and 31 deaths were reported on Christmas; Sunday’s total was 2,663 cases and 14 deaths; Monday saw 2,268 cases and no deaths; and 1,484 cases and one death were reported for Tuesday.

Of the 11,957 new cases reported for the past five days, at least 3,223 were listed as “probable” rather than confirmed. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 case count to more than 960,000 since March 2020. The state health department says cases reported come from testing completed two days earlier.

The 56 new deaths reported by the agency bring the statewide death toll to 14,610. About 370 people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina over the past month, the lowest monthly total since July.

About 42% of the new cases reported were people age 30 and under. Children 10 and younger made up nearly 7% of the new cases, while almost 11% of the cases were diagnosed in people between the ages of 11-20.

At the earlier height of the pandemic between December 2019 and February 2020, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

There have been 532 deaths — 0.0214% of all cases — as of Dec. 17 from “breakthrough” cases, meaning an infected person is fully vaccinated with at least two doses. The majority of deaths — 59% — are people age 71 and up. About 61% of those who died had comorbid conditions. An estimated 0.9607% of all fully vaccinated people have been infected, while nearly 0.0642% of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has one of the the country’s lowest rates of full vaccination status — people with two vaccine shots — among its eligible population, at an estimated 51.7%.