Nearly 100 tenants bracing for 'long-term displacement' after Little River apartment fire

Nearly a hundred tenants are being told to make long-term plans for alternative accommodation after a Saturday fire scorched a Windsor apartment building.

While no one was injured, some tenants are feeling stranded, unsure of where to go next and where to turn for help.

"It's been a mess. It's been an absolute mess," said Vicky Sinclair, a resident of the Little River Apartments building, near Lauzon Road and Little River Road.

Fire officials say the fire started in an upper unit, destroying a section of the roof, and impacting other sections as well. Electricity to the three-storey building has been shut off because hydro lines have been compromised. Other parts of the building where there's no fire damage are dealing with water damage.

"Some tenants have been showing up here and we're trying to accommodate (them) getting materials they need urgently," said Jeff Tebby, a quality assurance specialist with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

"This will be a long-term displacement .... Months."

'Trying to figure out what we can do'

Teri Ethier is worried about what comes next for her parents, Andrea and Larry, who lived in the building. Both have physical challenges.

"We're trying to figure out what we can do and where we can place them and where they're comfortable so that they can go on with their everyday living," she said.

Her mother, who has multiples sclerosis, uses a wheelchair, and her father is recovering from a stroke.

Ethier said that for now, her parents are staying at her sister's place, but it's a temporary solution given that her mother requires a lift and a ramp.

On the day of the fire, the City of Windsor had temporarily set up a registration centre at the WFCU centre. There, Ethier met with social services from the city, but Ethier said she was told they weren't able to help because of her parents' special circumstances, and their special needs.

She said she's called multiple other organizations in seek of help for her parents, but says she keeps getting the run-around.

Her partner, Desmond Johnson said Ethier's mom is "boxed in a corner," explaining that as someone who uses a wheelchair, not every house is able to accommodate her needs.

"We can't just bring people, bring them anywhere and drop them there," he said.

