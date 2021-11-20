Nearly 100,000 votes were cast. Which SLO County school has the best student fan section?

In a fierce race that went right up to the end, Arroyo Grande won the vote for top student section among San Luis Obispo County football fans.

A Tribune reader poll that took place between Nov. 4 and Friday drew nearly 95,000 votes.

The Eagles narrowly edged Mission Prep’s faithful by a vote count of 46,301 to 43,811.

Arroyo Grande garnered 48% of the tally and the Royals had 46%, trailed by third place Paso Robles at 2% with 2,192 votes.

The Eagles ended a successful season Nov. 12 with a second-round 52-32 loss in Division 3 to Washington Union of Fresno. Arroyo Grande posted an 8-4 overall record, tying for the Mountain League title at 4-1 with Paso Robles and St. Joseph of Santa Maria.

The Royals had a stellar season as well, going undefeated for 10 games, including a 5-0 first-place finish in the Ocean League, before losing in a Division 2 battle to Bakersfield High on Nov. 12.

Paso Robles ended 7-4, 4-1 in the Mountain League, falling in the final seconds on Nov. 12 to Dinuba.

Throughout the season, fans around the county packed stadiums showing loud and enthusiastic support for their teams and players.

Want to still support your school by voting in a poll? Vote for the top cheer and dance squad in San Luis Obispo County (Nov. 26 voting deadline).