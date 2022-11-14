Nearly 10 years after Sammy Yatim's death, coroner's inquest to examine police shooting

Toronto teenager Sammy Yatim is shown in a photo from the Facebook page

A coroner's inquest is set to look into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Sammy Yatim, who was fatally shot by a Toronto police officer while in the throes of a mental health crisis on an empty streetcar nearly 10 years ago.

The inquest, which begins Monday, is expected to last 10 days and hear from 11 witnesses.

It was July of 2013 when former Toronto police officer James Forcillo shot Yatim, 18, eight times before another officer Tasered the teen. He was seen on surveillance video holding a knife in the moments before police arrived. Video of the confrontation between Yatim and police was widely viewed online.

Forcillo was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder and later convicted of perjury for claiming to be living with his ex-wife while on bail awaiting his appeal, when he had in fact moved in with his new fiancée.

He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

Coroner's inquests make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.