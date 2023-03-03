Near-record snow and more to come: Here’s how long Tahoe ski resorts will stay open

A series of relentless winter storms has brought near-record snow levels to Northern California making way for an extended ski season at some Tahoe resorts.

Palisades has clocked a whopping 539 inches so far this season. Sugar Bowl Ski Resort has recorded at least 400 inches, with 154 inches falling in January alone, and Heavenly Lake Tahoe recorded 6 feet of fresh snow in the last seven days.

This seasons near-record snowpack has already resulted in a longer ski season — for some resorts. Snowfall started early, which prompted Kirkwood Mountain Ski Resort to open 20 days earlier thanscheduled.

Here’s how long Tahoe ski resorts are planning to stay open (note that as weather changes, so can the seasons):

Tahoe Ski Resorts

So far two ski resorts have officially extended their 2023 ski seasons. Below are projected closing dates, according to resort websites and representatives:

Snowpack levels continue to rise

More snow is expected over the weekend.

Starting Saturday through Sunday night, the Tahoe area will be under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

About 2 to 5 feet of snow is expected in the next storm system, that will last into early next week. The foothills should also prepare for snow.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged as conditions will be “hazardous to impossible,” the weather service told The Bee.

