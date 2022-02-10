Are we near the end of Kentucky and Florida as basketball rivals?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Story
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    Kentucky Wildcats
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Calipari
    John Calipari
    American college basketball coach

Those Kentucky Wildcats backers hoping the UK men’s basketball team would turn 2021-22 into a “Rivalry Retribution Tour” are, mostly, getting what they wanted.

John Calipari’s program entered the current season in an unusually supine position for UK — the Wildcats had lost their most recent game to every one of their primary rivals but Tennessee.

In this season’s payback quest, not everything has gone right.

Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington and the current Cats were not able to pin a farewell defeat on the retiring Mike Krzyzewski in a season-opening loss to Duke in the Champions Classic. A COVID-19 outbreak at Louisville likely saved a struggling U of L from a Rupp Arena beat down.

Otherwise, Kentucky has been pile-driving its most-despised foes. The Wildcats have already registered emphatic victories over North Carolina (by 29 points), Tennessee (by 28) and at Kansas (by 18).

Next up on the rivalry revenge card is Florida on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rupp.

The last time Mike White’s Gators visited Lexington last Feb. 27, they left with a 71-67 victory over UK. That snapped a five-game Kentucky win streak in the series.

Ultimately, it seems possible that the days when Florida is on the list with Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee as one of UK’s primary rivals are nearing an end.

The temperature of rivalries rises and falls over time. As is evidenced from Wildcats men’s basketball history, a team’s main rivals change.

For most of Joe B. Hall’s tenure as Kentucky head coach in the 1970s and early 1980s, UK’s primary men’s basketball rivals were Indiana, Kansas, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

During the Rick Pitino coaching era in the 1990s, UK’s main rivals were Arkansas, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Florida big man Colin Castleton (12) had 14 points and five rebounds in the Gators&#x002019; 71-67 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena last season.
Florida big man Colin Castleton (12) had 14 points and five rebounds in the Gators’ 71-67 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena last season.

Over the 10 years (1997-2007) of the Tubby Smith coaching tenure, Kentucky’s primary rivalries were with Duke, Florida, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee.

In the Calipari coaching era (since 2009-10), the Cats’ main hoops antagonists have been Duke, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee.

UK’s basketball rivalries arise from three main sources (and there can be overlap).

1.) Louisville (78.8 miles from UK) and Tennessee (171 miles from UK) are “geographic rivals,” Kentucky’s rivalries with them fueled by their close proximity.

The same holds true of Indiana (178 miles from UK), a dormant rivalry since UK’s Calipari and IU could not agree in 2012 on terms to continue playing.

2.) Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are “peer rivals.” Kentucky is the winningest men’s NCAA Division I hoops program of all time. Kansas is second, UNC third and Duke fourth.

Those “peer rivalries” are buttressed by UK’s history of memorable NCAA contests against the Blue Devils, Jayhawks and Tar Heels.

3.) For UK basketball, the third category of rivalries comes from “threat at the top of the conference” antagonists.

Essentially, that is the program that becomes the most persistent threat in any given era to Kentucky’s enduring supremacy in the Southeastern Conference.

This was LSU in the late 1970s and 1980s. It was Arkansas after it entered the SEC in the early 1990s.

Florida assumed that mantle in the first decade of the 21st century as Billy Donovan built the Gators into a national-level program that won two NCAA titles (2006 and 2007) and appeared in four Final Fours (2000, 2006, 2007 and 2014).

Interestingly, there was never the rivalry hostility in Kentucky toward Donovan and UF that existed toward Dale Brown and LSU and Nolan Richardson and Arkansas when the latter two had UK’s SEC hegemony under assault.

In part, that was because Donovan had been a UK assistant under Rick Pitino and was always publicly respectful toward Kentucky. It was also likely because a good number of Wildcats backers hoped that Donovan might move to Lexington at some point to coach the Cats.

As Florida coach, Donovan went 17-27 vs. UK. Those 17 victories over Kentucky are more than any coach ever achieved against the Cats except for Dale Brown’s 18 (against 33 losses) at LSU.

White, Donovan’s Florida successor, has had some good moments against the Wildcats, too. He is 4-8 vs. UK and has two wins over the Cats in Rupp Arena.

The Gators remain an upper-tier SEC basketball program — but it feels like Auburn under Bruce Pearl is moving into the role of the primary league threat to Kentucky.

Pearl and the Tigers pinned a painful NCAA Tournament loss on Kentucky in 2019, knocking the Wildcats out of a Final Four trip with an overtime victory over UK in the Midwest Region finals.

Auburn has beaten Kentucky four out of the past six meetings overall, including an 80-71 home-court victory over the Cats last month that may have determined the SEC regular-season champion.

Adding some rivalry combustibility, Kentucky has prior history against Pearl from his time (2005-2011) coaching Tennessee.

Calipari has prior history of his own against Pearl from the time when the two were head men at Memphis (2000-2009) and UT, respectively.

Just as LSU gave way to Arkansas who gave way to Florida, it feels like Auburn is becoming UK’s main “threat at the top of the conference” rival.

Which is why we may be near the end with regarding Florida as one of Kentucky’s primary basketball rivals.

Next game

Florida at No. 5 Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Florida 16-8 (6-5 SEC), UK 20-4 (9-2)

Series: UK leads 105-41

Last meeting: Florida won 71-67 on Feb. 27, 2021, in Lexington

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Florida

Reed Sheppard in the new national rankings, and more Kentucky basketball recruiting links

What NBA Draft analysts think about Shaedon Sharpe (and his future at Kentucky)

Ten notes from Kentucky basketball’s win at South Carolina

John Calipari’s birthday is Thursday, but he received his real gift last October

UK’s Calipari and Barnhart voice support as NIL bill passes out of Ky. Senate committee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,