Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident

The three-time series champion revealed the extent of his injuries on Twitter, posting a bloodied picture of himself sat against a tree.

He has been treated by the Worcester Acute Hospital NHS Trust service for a broken clavicle, multiple shoulder fractures, a broken rib and a collapsed lung.

Slight shunt today

Matt Neal 0 - Tree 1.....

Basically broken clavicle, multiple fractures to shoulder, broken rib, punctured lung which then collapsed so still enjoying hospitality of @WorcsAcuteNHS Worcester General where the staff are absolutely fabulous! 🤕🙏🏻😬 pic.twitter.com/eSRA8RKOcO



— Matt Neal (@MattNealRacing) January 19, 2020

On Friday, it was confirmed that Neal would continue in the BTCC with the Team Dynamics outfit aboard a FK8-generation Honda Civic Type R.

Aged 53, he is the oldest driver on the grid and is due to begin a record-breaking 30th season in the BTCC - having made his debut in a BMW E30 M3 in 1991.

“I go into 2020 as hungry as ever to win my fourth BTCC title and take it to Colin [Turkington], and of course my own team-mate Dan [Cammish], who continues to impress me with his driving aptitude,” Neal said.

“The Honda FK8 Type R is now a pretty potent package in its third season and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel testing again next month.

The 2020 BTCC season is due to kick off at Donington Park across 28/29 March.