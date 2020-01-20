Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident

Matt Kew

The three-time series champion revealed the extent of his injuries on Twitter, posting a bloodied picture of himself sat against a tree.

He has been treated by the Worcester Acute Hospital NHS Trust service for a broken clavicle, multiple shoulder fractures, a broken rib and a collapsed lung.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Neal would continue in the BTCC with the Team Dynamics outfit aboard a FK8-generation Honda Civic Type R.

Aged 53, he is the oldest driver on the grid and is due to begin a record-breaking 30th season in the BTCC - having made his debut in a BMW E30 M3 in 1991.

“I go into 2020 as hungry as ever to win my fourth BTCC title and take it to Colin [Turkington], and of course my own team-mate Dan [Cammish], who continues to impress me with his driving aptitude,” Neal said.

“The Honda FK8 Type R is now a pretty potent package in its third season and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel testing again next month.

The 2020 BTCC season is due to kick off at Donington Park across 28/29 March.

