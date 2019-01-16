Neal and Cammish expect Honda learning to pay off in 2019 BTCC

Neal/Cammish expect Honda learning to pay off

Three-time champion Matt Neal says knowledge gained with the new-shape FK8 Honda Civic Type R can help turn Team Dynamics' machine into a consistent 2019 British Touring Car Championship threat.

Neal and team-mate Dan Cammish, who both won two races last season, will stay on and have targeted improvements at circuits that were a struggle in 2018 to make the machine more consistent.

"There was a lot to learn and a lot to process," said Neal.

"We had some great results, but it didn't always go well: there was fantastic speed in the car at certain events but not at all of them.

"We have now got a year's data with the car and I have had a year working alongside Dan. I am looking forward to expanding on that."

Neal finished ninth in the standings last year, one place in front of rookie Cammish - whose brace of victories came at the final meeting of the season at Brands Hatch - in the drivers' championship.

Neal said that changes to the sporting regulations in 2019 could play into the hands of Dynamics.

The level of success ballast carried by each car has been decreased and the use of the option tyres has been tweaked.

"They have reduced the success weight because it was too much, and there have been other changes," said Neal.

"Where Team Dynamics and Honda have always scored is when the rules change because I like to think we get a handle on them better than anyone else.

"When it gets to a level playing field, it is hard work, but now we are going to have a multiple mix of tyres, it is going to be tough - that might let us get a bit of an edge over some people at some tracks."

Cammish was also bullish about his second BTCC campaign. The double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion, called up to Dynamics when Gordon Shedden left for the WTCR World Touring Car Cup, said he had now fully adjusted to touring cars.

"During the middle to the end of the season, I was strong with some great results," said Cammish, who won the Jack Sears Trophy for the top driver who had yet to gain a podium at the start of the 2018 contest.

"In 2019, I am no longer a GT driver pretending to be a British Touring Car Championship driver. I am a fully-fledged BTCC driver now.

"I am going to start the year with the intention of being right in the shake-up at the end of the season."

Confirmed 2019 BTCC line-up so far

WSR BMW 125i M Sport - Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant, Andrew Jordan

Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R - Matt Neal, Dan Cammish

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla - Tom Ingram

Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS - Tom Chilton, Ollie Jackson

Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class - Daniel Rowbottom

AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R - Sam Tordoff, Rory Butcher

Simpson Racing Honda Civic Type R - Matt Simpson

Team Hard VW CC - Mike Bushell, Carl Boardley, Bobby Thompson, Michael Crees

Excelr8 Motorsport MG6 - Rob Smith

Trade Price Cars Audi S3 - Jake Hill



















