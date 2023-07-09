NE-YO Shares Rare Photos with His 7 Children: 'Best Thing I've Ever Done'

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else," the singer wrote on Instagram Friday

Anthony Devlin/Getty “I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me," NE-YO says. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC Cruises)

NE-YO is one proud father.

The “So Sick” singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, shared a series of photos with his seven children on Instagram Friday.

The first photo showed NE-YO with his youngest daughter Isabella Rose, 2. Still holding her in the next snapshot, the Grammy winner is pictured standing next to his oldest daughter Madilyn Grace, 12.



Mason Evan, 11, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 7, sat on top of a counter smiling in the third photo, as little brother Roman Alexander-Raj, 5, reached for Mason’s hand.

Alongside a few more candids, NE-YO shared a family photo featuring all seven of his kids — including sons Braiden, 2, and Brixton, 3 months — dressed in matching white shirts and blue jeans.

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason,” NE-YO wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Ne-Yo/Instagram

“I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me,” he continued. “And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything. The best thing I’ve ever done🥰.”



“I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT…AND THE NEXT! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,” he added with the hashtag #DaddyLovesYou following one for each of his kids.

NE-YO shares Shaffer, Roman and Isabella with ex-wife Crystal Renay, Madilyn and Mason Grace with ex-fiancé Monyette Shaw and sons Braiden and Brixton with ex-girlfriend Sadé Jenea, according to Page Six.

Renay filed for divorce in August 2022 after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating.

According to the divorce documents, she alleged that NE-YO — whom she claimed to have been separated from since July 22 — fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

The former couple finalized their divorce in January.



