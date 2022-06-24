NDT and Inspection Market Projected to Reach $11.7 billion by 2025

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™ research report, the "NDT and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", market size is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Increased demand for assessment of health of aging assets and high adoption of IoT devices are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of NDT and inspection market. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality and large-scale infrastructural developments in APAC, Europe and Latin America are also contributing to the market growth.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=882



Eddy-current testing technique to register higher CAGR during forecast period



The market for eddy-current testing technique is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. This technique is used to measure or identify the surface and alloy content, subsurface cracks, conductivity, heat treatment variations, crack depth, coating thickness, and permeability. This technique is mainly used in the aerospace and manufacturing verticals and service environments for safety inspection or identifying issues related to quality. The eddy-current testing technique is used to check surface-breaking cracks on metals and inspect discontinuities in metal tubes.

Volumetric inspection to hold the largest share of the NDT and inspection market in 2019



Volumetric inspection evaluates the stability of a component by identifying surface and embedded defects. Ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, and acoustic emission testing techniques are some of the commonly used techniques in volumetric inspection to scrutinize a large range of components made from a wide variety of materials. Volumetric inspection can be instrumental in identifying defects that cannot be observed by visual inspection. For instance, welding processes can cause internal defects that cannot be observed by the visual inspection. Such defects can not only reduce the strength of the weld but also can lead to fatigue cracks or corrosion.

Story continues

Browse in-depth TOC on “NDT and Inspection Market”

174 - Tables

60 - Figures

270 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=882



Major Key players of NDT and Inspection

General Electric (US),



MISTRAS Group (US),



Olympus Corporation (Japan),



Ashtead Technology (Scotland),



Nikon Metrology (Belgium),



SGS S.A. (Switzerland),



Magnaflux Corporation (US),



Zetec Inc. (US),



Eddyfi (Canada), and



YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



NDT and Inspection Market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period



Rapid infrastructural development and growing automation in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China are some of the major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Countries in Asia Pacific are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircrafts, which is expected to increase the demand for NDT and inspection equipment and services in the defense & aerospace industry. Moreover, the growing number of infrastructural development projects in the region are also expected to drive the market growth.

General Electric (US), MISTRAS Group (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ashtead Technology (Scotland), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Magnaflux Corporation (US), Zetec Inc. (US), Eddyfi (Canada), and YXLON International GmbH (Germany) are the key players in the market.

Ultrasonic Testing Market by Type (Time-of Flight Diffraction, Immersion Testing) , Equipment (Flaw Detectors, Imaging System, and Bond Testers), Service, Vertical, and Geography (2021-2026)





CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



