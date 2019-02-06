NDSU recruiting class surges to 38

(STATS) - North Dakota State doesn't just want to be the best FCS program, it apparently wants to be the biggest.

The national champion Bison added 13 high school seniors to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, pushing it to 38 members overall - the largest in the school's Division I history.

The first 25 players in new coach Matt Entz's recruiting class were announced in December, highlighted by three-star recruit Luke Weerts, a linebacker out of Illinois.

Overall, 27 of the newcomers signed national letters of intent and 11 were recruited walk-ons. By position, NDSU added eight defensive backs, five linebackers, five defensive linemen, five tight ends/fullbacks, five wide receivers, four running backs, three offensive linemen, two quarterbacks and one kicker/punter.

NDSU finished 15-0 last season while winning its second straight FCS title and record seventh in the last eight years.

North Dakota State 2019 Signing Class

Jaden Klabo, TE, 6-4, 214, Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies)

Kaden Kuntz, WR, 5-8, 158, Dickinson, N.D. (Trinity)

Dawson Weisenberger, TE, 6-3, 216, Fargo, N.D. (Fargo South)

**Bryce Anderson, DT, 6-2, 246, Hawley, Minn. (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton)

Terrell Hall, CB, 5-10, 187, Winona, Minn. (Winona)

Logan Hofstedt, FB, 6-0, 230, Cannon Falls, Minn. (Cannon Falls)

Eli Mostaert, DE, 6-2, 247, Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North)

Will Mostaert, DE, 6-2, 233, Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North)

Hunter Poncius, OL, 6-7, 247, Buffalo, Minn. (Buffalo)

Brandon Westberg, OL, 6-3, 260, Cambridge, Minn. (Cambridge-Isanti)

Travis Yohnke, TE, 6-3, 244, Carlos, Minn. (Parkers Prairie)

Dylan Hendricks, LB, 6-2, 218, Pulaski, Wis. (Pulaski)

Jacob Lippe, WR, 6-2, 187, Port Washington, Wis. (Port Washington)

Jake Rock, OL, 6-6, 249, Delafield, Wis. (Kettle Moraine)

Reed Ryan, DE, 6-2, 227, DeForest, Wis. (Waunakee)

Anthony Coleman, CB, 5-9, 176, Grimes, Iowa (Johnston)

Nick Kubitz, LB, 6-2, 197, Dubuque, Iowa (Dubuque)

Luke Dwyer, LB, 6-2, 200, Hawthorn Woods, Ill. (Lake Zurich)

**Giancarlo Volpentesta, S, 6-0, 175, Highland Park, Ill. (Highland Park)

Luke Weerts, LB, 6-1, 227, Batavia, Ill. (Batavia)

Julian Wlodarczyk, S, 6-2, 190, Naperville, Ill. (Metea Valley)

Jalen Bussey, RB, 5-5, 150, Brandon, Fla. (Tampa Catholic)

Javier Derritt, DT, 6-1, 292, Olathe, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

**Griffin Crosa, K/P, 6-0, 160, Powell, Ohio (Dublin Scioto)

*Zeb Noland, QB, 6-3, 225, Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County/Iowa State)

D.J. Baptist, WR, 6-0, 175, Hutto, Texas (Hutto)

**Logan Graetz, QB, 6-3, 189, River Falls, Wis. (River Falls)

Braylon Henderson, WR, 5-9, 165, Wylie, Texas (Plano East)

Kobe Johnson, RB, 5-9, 165, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Discovery)

Dominic Jones, DB, 6-2, 180, Duluth, Ga. (Peachtree Ridge)

Cameron Smith, DB, 5-10, 175, Gulfport, Fla. (Admiral Farragut Academy)

**Caleb Beebe, DB, 5-10, 155, North Aurora, Ill. (Aurora Christian)

**Hunter Brozio, LB, 6-0, 220, Lakeland, Fla. (Lake Gibson)

**Zach Gottwalt, TE, 6-4, 195, Rice, Minn. (Royalton)

**Jacob Halverson, WR, 6-3, 175, Casselton, N.D. (Central Cass)

**Austin Schiff, RB, 5-11, 195, Springfield, Ill. (Glenwood)

**Jenaro Wathum-Ocama, CB, 6-0, 174, Woodbury, Minn. (Woodbury)

**Braden Zuroff, RB, 6-0, 185, Hebron, N.D. (Glen Ullin)

* - Transfer

** - Recruited walk-on