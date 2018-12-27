NDSU handles pressure like any other opponent

(STATS) - Just as impressive as the wins and titles during North Dakota State's FCS dynasty this decade is how the Bison coaches and players diffuse the pressure that weighs on their program like the many trophies.

Each season has become national championship-or-bust yet the Bison usually meet expectations.

Next Saturday, the nation's top-ranked team will try to beat Eastern Washington for a second straight and record seventh FCS title in eight years.

"We don't probably listen to a lot of the noise and outside noise, knowing that there are high expectations. Our kids embrace that," coach Chris Klieman said Thursday on an NCAA coaches teleconference previewing the championship game. "We talk about embracing the target on our back on a weekly basis. It still comes down to just preparing. If you prepare Monday through Friday, it gives you a great chance to be successful. That's the only thing we can control right now is our preparation."

The players on the eight-time reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference champions famously don't wear title gear in their team's weight room and don't bask in the glory of their program's amazing run. They're too busy moving on to the next challenge.

Since the start of their first FCS championship season in 2011, the Bison are an incredible 111-8.

"I think those guys challenge probably from top to bottom, seniors to incoming freshmen, of what their DNA is all about, what their belief system, what their philosophy is, and that kind of drives the next class and the next year," Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said.

NDSU's 2013 team is the only one to post a perfect season this decade. With a win over Eastern Washington, the 2018 Bison can match that team with a 15-0 record.

The quarterbacks - Brock Jensen in 2013 and Easton Stick this season - share the record for wins by an FCS quarterback with 48. Stick can set a new standard if he improves to 49-3 as a starter.

"I know we're going to be compared to that team. That was a special football team, and this team has some work to do to get that last win," said Klieman, who seeks a record-tying fourth title in his final game as NDSU's coach. He is leaving for Kansas State following this season.