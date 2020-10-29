NDP's Aleana Young defeats Tina Beaudry-Mellor in Regina University, CBC Decision Desk projects

The Saskatchewan NDP's Aleana Young will win the Regina University constituency, defeating Saskatchewan Party incumbent Tina Tina Beaudry-Mellor, CBC's Decision Desk projects.

The race had been too close to call on election night. Beaudry-Mellor held a 178 vote lead over Young prior to mail-in ballots being counted.

There were 1,814 mail-in ballots sent out to voters in the constituency. On Thursday, Elections Saskatchewan counted 1,371 of those ballots that were received by election day. After that count, Young leads Beaudry-Mellor by 226.

Any of the remaining 444 mail-in ballots from that riding that were mailed by election day, but not received by Elections Saskatchewan until after that, will be counted on Nov. 7.

Beaudry-Mellor, who represented the constituency for four years, conceded to Young in a social media post Thursday.

The Regina University riding saw Beaudry-Mellor contend against Young, the Progressive Conservative's Debbie Knill and the Green Party's Tanner Wallace.

Results still to come in 1 Regina riding

Results from mail-in votes in the Regina Pasqua riding have yet to come in.

In that riding Sask. Party incumbent Muhammad Fiazhe faced the NDP's Bhajan Brar, the Progressive Conservative Party's Harry Frank and the Green Party 's Heather Lau.

As of 1:15 p.m. CST Thursday, Fiaz held a 576 vote lead over Brar in the Pasqua district, with 2,674 mail-in ballots having gone out in the riding.

Elections Sask.'s final count, which makes the results from Monday's provincial election official, takes place on Nov. 7.