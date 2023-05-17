NDP’s Van Tighem in hot water over oil and gas comments

The Alberta NDP’s Kevin Van Tighem, a candidate in Livingstone-Macleod, took heavy flak last week over comments published in his 2021 compilation of essays, Wild Roses are Worth It: Reimagining the Alberta Advantage.In an essay originally published in Alberta Views magazine, Van Tighem regretted that many young Albertans had dropped out of high school to “make it big” in Alberta’s oil sands, “giving up on the acquisition of knowledge and absorbing, instead, the prejudices of their mostly male co-workers."

Demanding that Van Tighem apologize for his “extreme remarks” about oil and gas workers, the United Conservative Party’s Jason Nixon said Friday, that Van Tighem called Albertans “rednecks” and “entitled, grabby resource-exploiters,” while likening the non-renewable energy sector to slavery.

The “redneck” comment comes from Van Tighem’s interview with publishing consultant Ken Davis, in which the author and longtime conservationist spoke at length about his essays in Wild Roses.

Calling Alberta “probably one of the finest places in the entire world,” Van Tighem criticized many Albertans he said valued the landscape for its non-renewable resources.

“To a large degree, a lot of us have used it just as a place to get money from,” he told Davis.

Whether or not he called anyone a “redneck” is a matter of interpretation, and it is worth quoting Van Tighem’s comment at length:

“It’s one of the things that’s frustrated me in recent years, that we have a reputation — certainly internationally, nationally, and to some degree amongst ourselves — as a place of sort of entitled, grabby resource-exploiters. That sort of redneck thing; the pickup truck and the ball cap. That’s part of who we are — that’s everybody’s brother or cousin, right?”

Nixon also flogged Van Tighem’s September 2018 essay Oil Sucks – A Province of Junkies, in which the author excoriates oil and gas companies for being capitalists when they reap industry profits and socialists when they dump their cleanup costs on the government.

In his response Friday, Van Tighem reminded Nixon that Rachel Notley of the NDP has been the only premier to bring Alberta’s oil to tidewater in the last half-century.

“So let me be clear,” Van Tighem hit back, “oil and gas jobs are important. They support Alberta families and communities. That’s why we need to maximize the value of our resource economy.”

Van Tighem’s comments have surfaced in the context of public gaffes by UCP candidates in Livingstone-Macleod since the campaign started to shape up last fall.

Van Tighem’s campaign declined Shootin’ the Breeze’s request for a one-on-one interview.

Laurie Tritschler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze