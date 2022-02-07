NDP Opposition Leader Notley says Kenney kowtowing to COVID-19 blockaders

EDMONTON — Alberta's Opposition Leader says Premier Jason Kenney is treating illegal blockaders with kid gloves to curry favour with them and their supporters at a crucial upcoming party leadership vote.

Rachel Notley says it's indicative of a premier and a United Conservative government too often willing to sacrifice principles for short-term votes and support.

Notley made the comments as protesters against vaccine mandates, in trucks and other vehicles, continued a weeklong demonstration at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Sympathy vehicle-driven protests in Calgary and Edmonton that began on the weekend have subjected residents to traffic tie ups and honking horns while some businesses have been forced to close early.

A week after saying the health rules would probably be in place until the end of March, Kenney now says he'll announce a timeline this week to end health restrictions earlier, starting with the vaccine passport.

Notley says this accelerated timeline is due to protesters putting the squeeze on a premier facing low poll numbers, a restive party, and a potentially fractious leadership review in just over two months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press