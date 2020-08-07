NDP fireworks to launch at 10 islandwide locations for S'poreans to enjoy from home

SINGAPORE — Singapore residents can catch National Day fireworks display from their homes, as they will be launched at 10 locations around the island at around 8.20pm on Sunday (9 August).

The fireworks will be the finale of the islandwide National Day Parade (NDP) celebrations planned for Singapore’s 55th anniversary of independence, and will last for about five minutes.

The 10 locations are: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee. Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Reservoir will be closed to the public during the event to avoid large crowds gathering at the venues.

“The locations are designed to maximise viewership from homes across Singapore. Residents in the nearby estates may also be able to view the fireworks from their homes,” said the NDP organisers in a media release on Thursday.

Activities in the heartlands

Apart from the fireworks display, the morning parade at the Padang and the evening show at the Star Performing Arts Centre, this year’s NDP will also see Red Lions parachutists, mobile column and aerial flypasts in the heartlands. These activities will be broadcast live over television and radio channels on Sunday.

The Red Lions will be landing at two locations at around 9am, weather conditions permitting: the open field along Toh Guan Road near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and the open field along Sengkang East Road, near Sengkang General Hospital.

The State Flag will be flown across Singapore via two routes, from about 10.30am to 11.25am, along the coastlines of Singapore. Six F-15SG fighter jets will fly in a delta formation across Singapore in four passes, beginning at the Padang at 10.45am and ending at Paya Lebar Airbase at 11.15am.

The mobile column will feature assets from the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Singapore Police Force, as well as about 100 frontline and essential workers aboard the assets. It will move through Singapore via five routes from around 10am to 1pm:

North route: Yishun Ave 2, Ave 3, Sembawang Road, Woodlands Ave 7, Ave 5, Ave 3, Ave 2, Ave 9, Admiralty Rd West.

Northeast route: Sengkang West Road, Yio Chu Kang Road, Hougang Ave 8, Sengkang East Road, Punggol Central, Punggol Field, Tampines Ave 10, Ave 4, Ave 2, Pasir Ris Drive 1, Drive 3.

Southeast route: Simei Ave, Simei Road, Upper Changi Road East, Bedok North Road, Changi Road, Paya Lebar Road, Hougang Ave 3, Upper Serangoon Road, Serangoon Ave 2, Bartley Road, Geylang East Central, Mountbatten Road, East Coast Road, Upper East Coast Road.

South route: Commonwealth Ave West, Dover Road, Commonwealth Ave, Jalan Bukit Merah, Robinson Road, Victoria Street, Lavender Street, Serangoon Road, Braddell Road, Lorong 1 and 6 Toa Payoh, Bishan Road, Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Ave 10, Ave 6.

West route: Jurong West Ave 5, Boon Lay Ave, Jurong West Ave 1, Jurong East Ave 1, Boon Lay Way, Bukit Batok East Ave 6, Bukit Batok West Ave 2, Bukit Batok Road, Bukit Panjang Ring Road, Teck Whye Ave, Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, Choa Chu Kang Drive.

Finally, the maritime sail-past – comprising 13 vessels from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Police Coast Guard, Republic of Singapore Navy and the Singapore Civil Defence Force – will take place from 10.50am to about 11.15am, and can be viewed from the Marina Barrage and the Marina South Pier.

Areas closed to public during National Day

To facilitate the conduct of the activities and ensure public safety, the following areas will be closed to the public on Sunday:

Venue Closures

Closed from 7am to 9pm: Esplanade Park, Empress Place.

Closed from 11am to 9pm: Lakeside Garden at Jurong Lake Gardens

Closed from 4pm to 9pm: Bay East Garden, Marina Barrage, promenade along Gardens by the Bay, promenade along Singapore Flyer, Youth Olympic Park.

Closed from 5pm to 9pm: Bayfront Event Space, Clifford Square, Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, Esplanade Roof Terrace, Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Jetty, Merlion Park, One Fullerton Waterfront Promenade, The Lawn@Marina Bay, The Promontory and Waterfront Promenade.

Pedestrian walkway closures

Closed from 4pm to 9pm: Lions Bridge, Marina Barrage Bridge, The Helix Bridge (Passage through only), walkway along Benjamin Sheares Bridge, walkway along Sheares Ave, walkway under Bayfront Ave connecting The Float@Marina Bay and Singapore Flyer.

Closed from 5pm to 9pm: Walkway on Esplanade Bridge towards Nicoll Highway.

Public carpark closures

Closed all day: Singapore Flyer Carpark (Level 3 and above), The Float @ Marina Bay Carpark.

Closed from 11am to 9pm: North Carpark at Jurong Lake Gardens, South Carpark at Jurong Lake Gardens

Closed from 4pm to 9pm: Bay East Garden Carpark, Marina Barrage Carpark, Satay by the Bay Carpark.

From 8.55am to 11.30am on Sunday, all aerial activities – such as kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft including drones – will be prohibited. The public is also advised not to be alarmed by increased noise levels due to flying activities and fireworks.

Observing safe distancing while viewing NDP activities

Members of the public who view the activities at public spaces are to wear masks, remain in groups of five and less, and maintain one-metre safe distancing. Safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be present on-site to guide the public.

Those who are participating in the Anthem and Pledge Moments in public spaces are encouraged to sing and recite along in their hearts, instead of out loud, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

