NDP2020: PM Lee Hsien Loong calls NS Square new downtown’s central focus, unveils its design

The design for NS Square was unveiled by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message on 9 August 2020. (SCREENSHOT: Prime Minister's Office/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — The upcoming NS Square at Marina Bay will be the central focus of Singapore’s new downtown, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he unveiled the design of the development.

Delivering his National Day Message on Sunday (9 August), Lee said the design contract for NS Square has been awarded. The permanent space to commemorate National Service will be aligned on a central axis, with The Promontory on the opposite side of the Bay. “The platform will become a red dot, shining bright in our city.”

Replacing the Float@Marina Bay, the NS Square will feature a gallery to showcase Singapore’s National Service story, and honour the contributions of national servicemen past and present. It will also be a community space and future National Day Parades will continue to be held there.

Lee said that when Singapore holds the National Day Parade at the Padang, or at the Float@Marina Bay, the audience can see the Marina Bay skyline in the background and see how far Singapore has come.

When National Service recruits complete their Basic Military Training and hold their passing out parade at the Float in the presence of family and friends, it helps them to understand what they are defending, he added.

