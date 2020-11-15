NDA to Meet at 12:30 Today to Elect Bihar CM, Says Nitish Kumar

The National Democratic Alliance’, that won the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar, will meet on 15 November to decide who will be the next chief minister, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday, 13 November, according to reports.

“We sat together and decided to convene a meeting of elected legislators of all the four partners on 15 November at 12.30pm. All decisions will be taken in that meeting. After the meeting and election of the NDA leader, we will stake claim to form the government,” Kumar said according to Hindustan Times.

The NDA comprises of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). In an assembly of 243 seats, this alliance won 125 seats. The BJP won 74 seats, the JD(U) won 43, HAM and VIP won four seats each.



Considering the poor performance of JD(U) in this elections, there have been speculations regarding Nitish Kumar being elected CM for another term or not. Senior BJP leaders however have reiterated that they stand by Nitish Kumar and intend on making him chief minister.





